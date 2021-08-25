HIBBING — After two weeks of training, the Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams will finally put their practice to the test.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be taking part in the Twin Ports Meet, which begins at 10 a.m. at the Lester Park Golf Course today.
According to Hibbing coach James Plese, it’s not an unfamiliar course for his runners.
“We ran there last year rather than the ski trails, which we thought would be easier,” Plese said. “It’s actually a tougher course. The kids would agree because there’s a decent-sized, slow-rolling hill to start.
“We get to hit that twice in the two laps that we do. It’s not a fan favorite, but it’s there to build strength. We talked about having growth this year, growth as a team and growth as an individual. It starts with a tough race like this.”
Plese said his team will get to see Farmington and Duluth East, which are two Class 3A schools. The Bluejackets are Class 2A in the new three-class format this season.
“They’re not our section competition anymore, but it’s going to be nice to see that kind of competition to give us a barometer of what we need to do,” Plese said.
According to Plese, he put his runners through a tough week, especially on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, they went on a four-mile run.
They will more than likely be a little beat up when this race starts.
“We’re changing our training methods a little bit, following a different program that we discovered this summer,” Plese said. “We hit it hard on those first two days, and they asked me if they’re going to feel this today.
“I said, ‘Maybe, but that’s OK because if this Lester Park Meet is the highlight of your season, we’re doing everything wrong.’ We want to show up and compete. That’s the big thing. We’ll look to our veterans to lead us.”
Plese will run his younger athletes in the 3,000-meter race. His veterans will tackle the 5,000-meter course.
Reese Aune, Jorie Anderson, Jocelyn Strukel and Ginna Figueroa will lead the way for the girls.
“I’m interested to see who are fifth runner will be,” Plese said. “Miriam (Milani) has been here putting in the miles and work. Justine McDannold looks healthy. She’s ready. Charleigh (Hartl) and Monroe (Rewertz), we’ll see what we get out of those two.
“They’re all capable. We’re hoping for the best. It’s about finding that lineup right now. I want to see our younger runners get used to running in the front of the pack at the lower level before we throw them at the front of the pack with the varsity kids.”
On the boys side, Carson Brown and Lucas finished first and second in the two-mile time trial. Seniors Zach Rusich and Ethan Roy both missed that day of practice due to other conflicts.
“They’re up right away,” Plese said. “They ran last year, so they have a little experience. With Zach and Ethan, that’s a solid foursome. It’s wide open beyond that. We have juniors and sophomores that have different levels of experience.
“They’ve been around since the seventh-grade learning. We’re hoping that they step up. It’ll be nice to have a big squad running today. If one of them has a bad race, we should have people there to pick them up.”
Hibbing doesn’t necessarily have a No. 1 runner, and Plese doesn’t want anyone getting pigeonholed into that position.
“I want them to push each other,” Plese said. “I don’t care if there’s a different No. 1 runner each week as long as the pack is moving up, and we’re giving it what we can. We want to lay some groundwork these first couple of meets and keep going from there.”
