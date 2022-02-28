HIBBING — Consistency. That’s the one thing Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald wants to see out of his team.
The Bluejackets might play well for one half, then they might have a little letdown in another half.
That seemed to come together Saturday in a win over Deer River, but now, Hibbing must carry that over to a Class 4A school when they travel to Bemidji to take on the Lumberjacks in a 7:15 p.m. contest today.
It will be another learning experience against another tough 4A school.
“They’re a usual 4A opponent,” McDonald said. “They’ve got size, they’re athletic and they have speed. The game is going to move at a fast pace, so we have to make sure we’re ready to meet that.
“We’ve learned some lessons against these bigger schools to be honest. We have to take this stretch and build upon them because that’s what we need to be successful coming into the playoffs. Teams will be coming at us that we beat at one point of the year, regardless of who it is.”
The Lumberjacks are 13-6 this season, and they have won five-of-their-last-six-games.
“We have to be ready for them, and make adjustments,” McDonald said. “We have to make sure we do things solidly to succeed. This will be another one of those tests. They’re long and quick.
“They have a combination of inside and outside that will create a handful for us, without question.”
That’s what Hibbing needs to see as it closes out the regular season with St. Cloud Apollo Friday and Duluth Marshall Saturday.
“We’re trying to gear up for the playoffs,” McDonald said. “What I want to see is more consistency, especially against quality opponents, the bigger schools like Bemidji and St. Cloud Apollo.
“We want to try to build some momentum, but regardless of the outcomes of these games, you want to see progress. As strange as it might sound, we still have improvements that we need to continue to make even though it’s March 1, today.”
