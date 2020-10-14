Hibbing boys cross country looks to make a statement

HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School boys cross country team is looking to make a statement, this would be the meet to do it.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be competing in the Section 7AA Meet, which will get under way at 2:35 p.m. today at the Princeton Golf Course.
Hibbing will be in one pod with Hermantown, Duluth East and Grand Rapids, which should allow the Bluejackets ample competition to do well.
Hibbing has been led by David Platt, who is a senior. Owen Hendrickson is the other senior, and he will be competing as well, along with two juniors, Zach Rusich and Ethan Roy.
Sophomore Preston Sladek will compete in his first section race. The same goes for freshman Taite Murden and eighth-grader Carson Brown.
“We have a full variety of grade levels and experience levels,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “I gave them goal times to hit.”
Plese knows it’s going to be tough to get into the top two of the section, but he does know that Platt has an outside opportunity to qualify for state, if a meet was going to be run.
“If he drops about 30 seconds, he would have a chance of hitting that qualifying mark,” Plese said. “He’s that kind of competitor. He’s going to go out and do it.”
Running with the Greyhounds and Thunderhawks should help Platt in that effort. Plese would like to see Platt get down to 17:30.
“We lucked out with our pairings,” Plese said. “East has a handful of boys that will be competitive, and Grand Rapids has two or three boys that have pushed the pace. They have one or two kids that would have qualified for state.
“David can see that, and that’s where he has to go. He’s not saving anything for any-other day for us. This is it. He will leave it on the course. We want to see one more breakthrough here. He’s a tough, gritty runner. He’s ready.”
Hendrickson has been a solid leader this year.
“A perfect legacy for him would be to lead our pack,” Plese said. “The boys pack, we’re not finishing as high as the girls, but it’s as nice as you can get. I hope he sets the pace, and has one final good race for us.”
Rusich has been affected by a sprained ankle this season, so he hasn’t reached his potential this year.
“He’s rebounding at the right time,” Plese said. “The season didn’t go the way he wanted it to go. In a normal year, he would have been pushing David. Maybe this is the race that happens.”
Plese is hoping his runners can all break 20:00, but he also wants them down around 19:30.
“That’s a realistic things for us,” Plese said. “You have to compete with what we’re given. We’re looking forward to it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.