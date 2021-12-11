Hibbing boys alpine loaded with talent; girls alpine reloading

HIBBING — Brice Walli has a problem.
After only one week of on-snow practices, the Hibbing Alpine Ski coach is already predicting a major headache when it comes to picking his six-skier Section team in February.
“We’ve got a heckuva lot of talent on our boys team this year,” Walli said. It’s going to be really hard to whittle down those seven or eight boys who are vying for those six section spots.”
“Each time a guy goes by in practice I think, ‘Wow! He’s really skiing well! And he wasn’t even on the (Sections) team last year!’”
After losing only four seniors to graduation, including state qualifiers Evan Vinopal and Maddy Clusiau, the Bluejackets return a young team with no seniors in the mix at all. The team is deep, however, especially on the boys side.
Juniors Carter Bungarden, Adam Vinopal, and Andrew Lees along with sophomores Sam Gabardi, Zander Cuffe, Dainen Blight, Logan Maxwell and Edric Cordona will all be competing for those six spots on the Section team at the end of the season. Walli expects it to come down to the wire.
“It’s all up for grabs, right now,” said Walli. “But I really do like to see that friendly competition pushing each other to get faster. It makes the whole team better.”
The Bluejacket girls, on the other hand, don’t have the numbers of the boys squad but Walli is confident they will have a competitive lineup led by sophomore Hilda Knuckey who ended her freshman campaign only two and a half seconds from a State berth.
Knuckey will be backed up by junior Chloe Price and freshmen Abbie Helms, Sylvie Wetzel and Lucie Bretto.
“Yeah, we’re light on that side but we have four really strong girls skiing for us,” Walli said. “Chloe in her very first year on the team truly became a ski racer! She really came a long way in one season.”
During the first week of practice, Walli and his coaching staff has had the team doing drills and running short, mini-gates known as “stubbies” before moving on to full-size gates.
“The kids are chomping at the bit - they want to be in the gates so bad! But the stubbies are such a fundamental tool to teach line adjustment. You can see how they ski without anything in the way. That’s very important in the early season. But we do have to get them in the gates soon — we have a race coming up in a week and a half!”
Walli is excited to have a full slate of races featuring the normal level of competition after a pared-down season last year due to COVID-19.
“Last year’s smaller races were cool in a way, and it was fun to see lots of kids have great results in the lighter field but it’s competition that really makes you better, It will be great to race against teams like Duluth East, Cook County and Hermantown on a regular basis and then we’ll have a better idea of where we stand heading into Sections.”
The Bluejackets kick off the season December 19 with the Rock Ridge Invitational at Giants Ridge followed by a second race just three days later at Mont Du Lac.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.