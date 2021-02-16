HIBBING — If there’s one thing the Hibbing High School boys basketball team hangs their hat on is holding teams to under 50 points.
Virginia came out with a 31-point first half, which put them just 19 points away from that mark.
At the half, Bluejacket coach Joel McDonald laid out a challenge to his team to clamp down on defense.
Hibbing took his words to heart, limiting the Blue Devils to just seven points in the second half en route to 95-38 victory over Virginia Tuesday on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets did hold a 51-31 lead at the intermission, but defensively, the Blue Devils did more than McDonald wanted to see.
“We were a little slow to rotate,” McDonald said. “I challenged them at halftime to take some of the things we were giving up, away. We’ve been proud of the fact that we’ve kept people under 50 points defensively.
“Halfway through, they were well over halfway there. We wanted to come out in the second half and tighten up some of the things that we were slow to rotate. I thought we gave up too many offensive rebounds in the first half, too.”
Hibbing started the game with five-straight 3-pointers, which put Virginia in a hole right away.
After that, the Blue Devils started to push back on the Bluejackets.
“Beside giving up those four or five 3-pointers, we started to move the ball,” Virginia coach Derek Aho said. “We did the little things. We pride ourselves on doing the little things. We’ve been struggling all year.
“You can’t play for 10 minutes, especially against a team like this, then think it’s going to be handed to you. I gave them some credit because aside from the first five threes, we played a decent first half.”
The second half was a different story for Virginia.
Hibbing started the second half on a 19-0 run to put the game out of reach.
The Blue Devils didn’t score until the 12:58 mark with one free throw. Their first basket came at 12:22.
Too many turnovers was the issue.
“They stopped moving the ball,” Aho said. “We’re throwing cross-court passes and against a team like Hibbing, they’re going to eat you alive.”
Not only did McDonald throw a defensive challenge, but there was another one as well.
“I challenged them to hold them to three offensive rebounds in the second half or less,” McDonald said. “Minnehaha allowed us five. That’s all we got. We challenged them to have more pride in that during the second half. We only gave up one.
“The scoreboard on the defensive side shows the adjustments that we made. We’re happy about that. We had balance tonight. We got the game at our tempo, and we benefited from it as a result.”
Hibbing was led by Tre Holmes with 25 points. Parker Maki had 15, Ayden McDonald 13, Mayson Brown 12 and Eli Erickson 10.
Jack Toman led Virginia with 11 points.
VHS 31 7 — 38
HHS 51 44 — 95
Virginia: Dylan Johnson 3, Lgan Nordby 1, Nick Peters 6, Dan Squires 6, Jack Toman 11, Mason Carlson 6, Ethan Hanover 3, Noah Mitchell 2.
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 8, Mayson Brown 12, Jack Grzybowski 4, Tre Holmes 25, Alex Chacich 2, Parker Maki 16, Amari Manning 5, Eli Erickson 10, Ayden McDonald 13,
Total Fouls: Virginia 15; Hibbing 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Virginia 9-16; Hibbing 9-10; 3-pointers: Johnson, Peters, Hanover, Holmes 5, McDonald.
Boys Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 4
International Falls 3
INT’L. FALLS — Ethan Lund had two goals as the Bluejackets beat the Broncos in the Iron Range Conference contest Tuesday at Bronco Arena.
Kasey Kemp started the scoring for Hibbing/Chisholm at 12:55 of the first period, then Trevor Lehman tallied at 10:09 of the second period to make it 2-0.
Lund got his first goal at 15:36 of the second to make it 3-0.
International Falls got a goal from Glowatch at 1:18 of the third, but Lund made it a three-goal lead again at 8:40.
The Broncos made things a little nerve racking for the Bluejackets as Mason scored at 9:21 and Wicklund at 11:19 to make it 4-3.
Evan Radovich stopped 23 shots for Hibbing/Chisholm.
Mitchell Nemic had 53 saves for the Broncos.
HC 1 2 1 — 4
IF 0 0 3 — 3
First Period — 1. HC, Kasey Kemp (Erick Sanborn), 12:55.
Second Period — 2. HC, Trevor Lehman (Kemp, AJ Lehman), 10:09; 3. HC, Ethan Lund (Drew Kubena, Conner Willard), 15:36.
Third Period — 4. IF, Glowath (Sironen), 1:18; 5. HC, Lund (Willard), 8:40; 6. IF, Mason (Sironen, Kostiuk), 9:21; 7. IF, Wicklund, 11:19.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Evan Radovich 10-6-7—23; International Falls, Mitchell Nemic 16-19-18—53.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 1-2; International Falls 1-2.
Boys Basketball
Mesabi East 89
Chisholm 87
CHISHOLM — Hunter Hannuksela poured in a game-high 52 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Giants beat the Bluestreaks in the Iron Range Conference contest Tuesday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Brayden Leffel had 22 points for Mesabi East.
Jude Sundquist had 33 points for Chisholm. Bryce Warner added 20 and July Abernathy and Sean Fleming added 12 apiece.
ME 40 49 — 89
CHS 41 46 — 87
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 22, Hunter Hannuksela 52, Brady Hemen 5, Cody Fallstrom 8, Jack Ribich 2.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 2, Jude Sundquist 33, Bryce Warner 20, July Abernathy 12, Sean Fleming 12, Nathan Showalter 8.
Total Fouls: Mesabi East 12; Chisholm 19; Fouled Out: Warner, Abernathy; Free Throws: Mesabi East 11-13; Chisholm 7-11; 3-pointers: Leffel 4, Hannuksela 6, Hemen, Jude Sundquist 2, Warner 2.
Girls Basketball
Pine River-Backus 53
Cherry 50
PINE RIVER — Hirschey had 19 points as the Tigers beat the Tigers Tuesday at home.
Tulenchik added 16 points for the winners.
Courtney Sajdak had 14 points to pace Cherry.
CHS 23 27 — 50
PRB 19 34 — 53
Cherry: Jessa Schroetter 9, Lauren Staples 9, Courtney Sajdak 14, Danielle Clement 2, Kacie Zganjar 4, Elle Ridge 7, Jillian Sajdak 5.
Pine River-Backus: Adkins 7, Tulenchik 16, Dahl 3, Johnson 8, Hirschey 19.
Total Fouls: Cherry 16; Pine River-Backus 16; Fouled Out: Courtney Sajdak; Free Throws: Cherry 11-18; Pine River-Backus 10-16 ; 3-pointers: Staples, Adkins, Dahl, Hirschey 3.
