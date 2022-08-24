HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys cross country team lived in the shadow of the Bluejackets’ girls squad last year, but that might not be the case this season.

Hibbing coach James Plese believes this edition of the Bluejackets can start making a name for itself, and it begins today at noon at the Twin Ports Meet, which is being held at the Lester Park Golf Course.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments