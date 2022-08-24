HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys cross country team lived in the shadow of the Bluejackets’ girls squad last year, but that might not be the case this season.
Hibbing coach James Plese believes this edition of the Bluejackets can start making a name for itself, and it begins today at noon at the Twin Ports Meet, which is being held at the Lester Park Golf Course.
Hibbing will be running against Duluth East, Farmington and Duluth Denfeld.
Plese likes the makeup of this team, and they could make some noise this season.
“Looking at who’s coming back, we have our top-seven runners are back,” Plese said. “It’ll be interesting to see what shakes out. We’re young. At our time trials, the top five were underclassmen and a new junior.
“That leaves the onus on our juniors who have been here awhile, and our two seniors, Preston (Sullivan) and Mitchell (Anderson). These young guys are chomping at the bit. We have to get moving.”
Plese is hoping Anderson and Sullivan take over the reins of the team.
“I have faith in them to go out and compete,” Plese said. “I have faith in our large junior class.”
Running with Sullivan and Anderson will be Taite Murden, Justin Walker, Oliver Stevens, Christian Massich and Ethan Aune.
“There’s five deep right there,” Plese said. “Those guys are veterans, and we added on Nick Ruzich, who is a buddy of theirs. He was our best junior at the time trials. Lucas (Arnhold) just started this week, so I’m not sure where his fitness is at.
“He was our No. 1 runner last year. It’s exciting to have him show up and be ready to run.
We’ll see how ready he is.”
Plese also has some young guys who he will run in the 3K race, but they’re ready to make the jump to the varsity team.
“The boys were fourth last year, so we want to improve on that,” Plese said. “We want to finish ahead of Duluth Denfeld, and push Duluth East a little bit. We’ll see what Farmington has.
“They’re a wild card, but they’re a big school. They’re usually tough. We’re hoping for a successful day. It should be a good day to start. Lester Park is a challenging course, with some tough teams to start the year. We have to get after it.”
