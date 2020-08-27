GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team rebounded from a loss to Virginia Tuesday and beat Grand Rapids/Greenway 5-2 Thursday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Courts.
The Bluejackets took three of the four singles matches and two of the doubles matches to pick up their first victory of the 2020 season.
“I thought we played better than we did Tuesday,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “It was nice to win three of the four singles matches. We worked on our approach shots and closing off volleys, and that made a difference.
“Doubles-wise, we still have some work to do, getting to the net, but they were more aggressive.”
The Lightning would win the No. 1 singles match as Ava Kangas beat Abigail Sullivan 6-1, 6-0, but the rest of those matches belonged to Hibbing.
Megan Bussey would beat Courtney Branch 6-1, 6-0 at second singles, then Mercedes Furin upended Claire Vekich 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.
It was a nice win for Furin against one of the top athletes in the area.
“It lasted almost like a three-setter,” Conda said. “Every point was long. It was like a chess match out there, keeping that ball in play. Mercedes came to the net and closed out points.
“It was an excellent match for her.”
In doubles, Kasey Jo Renskers and Lola Valeri would beat Hailey LaFreniere and Hannah LaFreniere 7-5, 6-4 at second doubles, and Opal Valeri and Bella Vincent downed Abby Gustason and Katy Wilson 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-5) 1-5 at third doubles.
“They had finished tiebreakers when everybody else was done, then they played that super tiebreaker,” Conda said about his third doubles team. “Both teams were holding serve, for the most part.
“When they got their serves in, they were winning the points. Both teams struggled a little bit with return of serves. They (Vincent and Valeri) were staying back too much, being careful in that first set.”
After that, Vincent and Valeri became the aggressors.
“They started coming forward more,” Conda said. “They still made some errors, but they were hitting winners. They were gaining their confidence again. It was a good learning experience there.”
The Lightning’s Jordan Troumbly and Nicholle Ramirez would win at first doubles, beating Maddie Rewertz and Anikka Lundell 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).
Overall, Conda liked the way his team rebounded from that loss to the Blue Devils.
“We were aggressive, and that made the difference in the end,” Conda said. “We were the ones taking it to the net at the end of the matches.”
Hibbing 5, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2
Singles: No. 1 — Eva Kangas, GRG, def. Abigail Sullivan 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Megan Bussey, H, def. Courtney Branch, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. Claire Vekich, 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Emily Hill, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 — Jordan Troumbly-Nicholle Ramirez, GRG, def. Maddy Rewertz-Annika Lundell, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5); No. 2 — Kasey Jo Renskers-Lola Valeri, H, def. Hailey LaFreniere-Hannah LaFreniere, 7-5, 6-4; No. 3 — Opal Valeri-Bella Vincent, H, def. Abby Gustason-Katy Wilson, 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-5), 10-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.