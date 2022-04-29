HIBBING — After getting surprised by Hermantown on Thursday, the Hibbing High School boys tennis team needed to get back on the court to forget that loss.
The Bluejackets did just that by sweeping Aitkin 7-0 Friday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Hibbing coach Gary Conda said there were a number of reasons for the turnaround, but one in particular.
“The main thing is we’re getting used to playing outdoors,” Conda said. “We’re getting more familiar with the winds. We couldn’t play in the wind Thursday, but I didn’t hear much complaining today.
“We’re getting used to it.”
Hibbing only lost seven games in doubles as Christian Dickson and Keaton Petrick beate Joey Haasken and Josh Stanley 6-3, 6-3; Tyler Fisher and Ricardo Florez downed Joey Harmon and Josh Kukowski 6-1, 6-0; and Benny Galli and Nurzhen Bishenbek beat Wyatt Crowther and Noland Nordberg 6-0, 6-0.
“That was impressive,” Conda said. “That’s the first time we’ve swept the doubles this year. They’re starting to figure it out. The big thing is they’re playing better position now. We’re getting our serves in.
“We’re keeping it away from the person at the net. We’re starting to come forward, now and then, and controlling the net. Little by little, we’re starting to look like doubles teams.”
In singles, Drew Anderson bounced Jamison St. Clair 6-2, 6-2; Cooper Hendrickson needed three sets to beat Ben Harris, 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 in a super tiebreaker; Jack Gabardi beat Blaise Sanford 6-2, 6-2; and Isaiah Hildenbrand downed Zander Peterson 6-1, 6-0.
“They all competed hard,” Conda said. “Jack wasn’t confident Thursday, but today, he fought hard right to the end. That made a big difference in how he played. Isaiah controlled his match. He moved the ball around. He’s putting a game together.
“Drew, his defense is phenomenal. He can run after balls, and make his opponent hit one more. We go round and round about me wanting more offense from him. We’ll get it.”
