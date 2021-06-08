GRAND RAPIDS — Make it two victories over Hermantown, and this one came at the most opportune time.
The Hibbing High School softball team scored in every inning but two en route to a 10-0 victory over the Hawks in a Section 7AAA loser’s bracket contest Tuesday at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex.
The win sent the Bluejackets into the loser’s bracket final against Chisago Lakes, with that winner moving on to the 7AAA finals.
For Hibbing, scoring in five of the innings was critical.
“They came to play today,” Hibbing coach Bryan Terzich said. “They put the bat on the ball, which is exactly what we’ve been talking about. They defended the ball, and had some nice plays.
“Aune (Boben) threw strikes. It’s good for the morale of the team. The lineup has been this way for the last week. They’re starting to gel, starting to see it.”
It started in the first inning as Ayva Terzich hit an RBI single, but the Bluejackets did leave the bases loaded, which, at that point, could have been an ominous turn of events.
“I thought, ‘Here we go,’” Terzich said. “It’s the same thing that happened last Wednesday when we played them. We had the bases loaded two or three times, and it didn’t happen.
“Ayva had an outstanding game (three hits) at the plate. She has struggled here and there, but everybody came through.”
That sting got taken away as Hibbing scored twice in the second on a wild pitch and a run-scoring single by Madison St. George, then in the third, Terzich delivered her second RBI base hit of the game to make it 4-0.
“That eases the pressure off of you,” Terzich said. “They know Aune isn’t going to give up six runs. They knew they could sit back and start driving the ball, and that’s exactly what they did.
“It’s a big win.”
In the Bluejacket fourth, Boben hit an RBI double, St. George an RBI single and Reese Aune an RBI groundout to make it 7-0, then the well went dry in the fifth and sixth innings.
Hibbing made up for that with a three-run seventh inning as Boben had a sacrifice fly, St. George had an RBI groundout and one run scored on a wild pitch.
The Bluejackets did turn two double plays in the game, which took Hermantown out of some potential big innings.
“Those double plays, knowing from when I played, they’re demoralizing,” Terzich said. “It’s tough to get out of that when it happens. To see a ground ball get thrown to second, then first, you don’t see that too often in this game because of the 60-feet.”
Boben finished with a two-hitter, striking out six. She walked two.
