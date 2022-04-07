VIRGINIA — Hibbing High School boys tennis coach Gary Conda knows he has a young and inexperienced team, but the Bluejackets ran into a team with even less experience — Duluth Marshall.
Hibbing took advantage of that by losing only two games en route to a 7-0 victory over the Hilltoppers Thursday at the Quad Cities Tennis Courts.
The only two games Marshall won were at first singles, which showed the dominance the Bluejackets had over the Hilltoppers.
“We got tested in a couple of spots, and it was good to see some things,” Conda said. “I was happy with the way our third doubles hit the ball. I saw some great things there. I was impressed with Drew (Anderson).
“He was serving hard on every point. He stayed focused. That was good to see. There were some positives. They’re younger and more inexperienced than we are.”
Conda didn’t know much about Marshall before the match, but he did say the Hilltoppers were missing at least one player on the day.
“He is decent and that’s going to help them,” Conda said. “The cupboard isn’t bare. It was good for us.”
In singles, Anderson took down Landon Wheeler in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.
The rest of the lineup didn’t give up a game.
At second singles, Cooper Hendrickson beat Jay Kim 6-0, 6-0; at third singles, Isaiah Hildenbrand downed Chris Zauhar 6-0, 6-0; and at fourth singles, Christian Dickson beat Francis Feng 6-0, 6-0.
At first doubles, Tristan Babich and Jack Gabardi swept through Barrett Grim and Will Watson 6-0, 6-0; and at second doubles, Keaton Petrick and Benny Galli beat Lenny Jennings and Zach Shingler 6-0, 6-0.
At third doubles, Tyler Fisher and Ricardo Florez won by default.
It was good to get the experience of court time.
“That helps,” Conda said. “The key was to stay focused out there, and not worry about anything. Yes, it was an undermatch for us, but they still had to do the basics and hit the right shots.
“We did a good job of that.”
Hibbing 7, Duluth Marshall 0
Singles: No. 1 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Landon Wheeler, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Jay Kim, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Isaiah Hildenbrand, H, def. Chris Zauhar, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Christian Dickson, H, def. Francis Feng, 6-0, 6-0.
