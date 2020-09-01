HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls swimming has pandemic victory No. 1.
The Bluejackets picked it up during the second half of the meet and came away with a 92-84 victory over Proctor/Hermantown at the high school pool Tuesday.
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano didn’t know what to expect in dual-meet No. 1, but he’s always looking for things to correct more than what his swimmers do well.
“Everytime we start out a season, we find out more things that we need to work on and get better at, than the things we’re doing well,” Veneziano said. “That’s at the beginning of any season.
“We’re still in that same boat. In 30 years of coaching in 52 seasons, it’s a first for me because it’s the first victory in a pandemic. I guess that’s how you can frame it. We’re OK with what we’re doing. We learned a few things. We need to keep plugging along.”
Hibbing only picked up two wins in the first half of the meet, with the 200 medley relay team of Ella Kalisch, Macie Emerson, Madison St. George and Emery Maki swimming a time of 2:07.68, then Maddy Clusiau won the diving with 164.90 points.
After the diving, the Bluejackets started pulling away.
Geli Stenson, who was second in the 200 freestyle, pulled away in the 500 freestyle to win with a time of 5:59.13, then the 200 freestyle relay team of Maki, St. George, Emerson and Stenson placed first in 1:52.64.
Kalisch would win the 100 backstroke in 1:12.99, then Emerson won the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.41.
The one thing Hibbing didn’t do was close out races.
“That was a problem,” Veneziano said. “We don’t seem to be able to finish out a race strongly. We gave up a lot of close races. I don’t know why that is, but starting today, we start rectifying that.”
Other than that, Veneziano will take it one-day-at-a-time while he’s training his team.
“Who knows what the rest of the season looks like,” Veneziano said. “That’s out of our control. All we can control is the things we do. We can’t worry about the stuff that is beyond our reach.
“We swam solid across the board.”
Hibbing 92, Proctor/Hermantown 84
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Macie Emerson, Madison St. George, Emery Maki), 2:07.68; 2. Proctor/Hermantown (Emma Vanneste, Norah Gunderson, Elizabeth Nicolai, Summer Kienzle), 2:07.85; 3. Proctor/Hermantown (Camille Wikstrom, Jaana Harju, Emma Bobbitt, Kaela Mesojedec), 2:22.03.
200 freestyle — 1, Nicolai, PH, 2:05.92; 2. Geli Stenson, H, 2:08.60; 3. Megan Gunderson, PH, 2:29.83.
200 individual medley — 1. Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:37.37; 2. St. George, H, 2:41.34; 3. Vanneste, PH, 2:43.65.
50 freestyle — 1. Kienzle, PH, 28.61; 2. Maki, H, 28.83; 3. Riley Story, H, 29.75.
Diving — 1. Maddy Clusiau, H, 164.90.
100 butterfly — 1. Norah Gunderson, PH, 1:11.07; 2. St. George, H 1:11.38; 3. Bella Alaspa, H, 1:13.24.
100 freestyle — Nicolai, PH, 57.83; 2. Emerson, H, 1:01.30; 3. Lily Lantz, H, 1:07.48.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:59.13; 2. Kienzle, PH, 6:31.80; 3. Ava Niksich, PH, 6:35.04.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Maki, St. George, Emerson, Stenson), 1:52.64; 2. Proctor/Hermantown (Alli Raukar, Mesojedec, Niksich, Norah Gunderson), 2:01.19; 3. Proctor/Hermantown (Megan Gunderson, Ella Walker, Bobbitt, Camille Wikstrom), 2:04.30.
100 backstroke — 1, Kalisch, H, 1:12.99; 2. Vanneste, PH, 1:14.05; 3. Megan Gunderson, PH, 1:17.88.
100 breaststroke — 1. Emerson, H, 1:23.41; 2. Ella Walker, PH, 1:30.53; 3. Jaana Harju, PH, 1:30.66.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Proctor/Hermantown (Kienzle, Niksich, Megan Gunderson Nicolai), 4:13.20; 2. Hibbing (Stenson, Lantz, Kalisch, Maki), 4:17.95; 3. Hibbing (Meghan Savage, Alaspa, Alison Trullinger, Jordyn McCormack), 4:43.75.
