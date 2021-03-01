HIBBING — With only two weeks remaining of the regular season, the Hibbing High School boys basketball team needs to improve on at least one thing — focus.
On Saturday against Minnehaha Academy, the Bluejackets lost that focus and the Redhawks punched Hibbing in the face.
Even so, the Bluejackets need to keep that focus throughout an entire game, no matter the outcome.
All of that starts today when Hibbing travels to Duluth to take on Denfeld, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the Duluth Denfeld High School Gymnasium.
Losing focus against Minnehaha Academy would be a lot different than losing focus against Duluth Denfeld, but even though the teams are different, but had the Bluejackets stayed focused, that game would have been different.
“Minnehaha was dialed in, and you could see a glaring difference in that level of focus and intensity,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “We have to be able to anticipate on both ends of the floor.
“We’re in a situation where we want to be better on the offensive and defensive ends.”
Duluth Denfeld might not be as skilled as the Redhawks, but that doesn’t mean Hibbing can let down for even a minute.
“They’re going to come after us,” McDonald said. “They had some starters gone when we played them first at the beginning of the season. Aside from Saturday, I’m happy with how we’d been playing.
“There’s no question they will do their best to come after us, so we have to respond. With only two regular-season weeks left, we can’t cut corners. We can’t pass on doing the expected things on the floor together.”
It’s time to start honing those skills that will, hopefully, carry Hibbing through a successful tourney run.
“We need to maintain how sharp we are, maintain our collective unity and movement together,” McDonald said. “We were fragmented in our game, so we have to get our cohesiveness back.
“It’s the time of the season where everybody is trying to get some momentum down the stretch, and we’re trying to do the exact same thing.”
If there’s one area that needs sharpening, it’s the Bluejackets’ defense.
“We have to have a commitment to play defense together,” McDonald said. “Our defense feeds our offense. We have to rely on each other to help each other out. That responsibility starts with us being together.
“If we do that, we should start moving in the right direction.”
