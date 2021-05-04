HIBBING — It was a case of little plate discipline for the Hibbing High School baseball team.
The Bluejackets struck out 10 times against Hermantown pitcher Niklas Harju, and the Hawks had just enough offense to beat Hibbing 6-1 Tuesday at Al Nyberg Field.
In a 21-out game, fanning that many times doesn’t give an offense much time to get set up.
Hibbing just didn’t make Harju feel uncomfortable on the mound.
“We got to him late, picking up a couple of hits in the later innings,” Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel said. “He had good velocity and good breaking ball, but you’re hard-pressed to beat a team when you strike out 10 times in 21 outs.
“You’re asking them to make a little less than half of the plays in the field. Tip your cap to him, but if we’re going to win a ballgame, we can’t be striking out that often.”
The Hawks put their bats on the ball right away in the first as Wyatt Carlson singled, stole second and went to third when the throw sailed into centerfield.
Chase Carlson would single him home, then Aaron Pionk singled.
Hibbing starting pitcher Mayson Brown worked his way out of that jam with a strikeout and lineout that turned into a double play.
That’s when Harju went to work. He only allowed one baserunner through four innings when Logan Gietzen reached when his fly ball was dropped for an error.
In the meantime, Hermantown added a single tally in the fourth Harju, who had singled earlier in the inning, scored when Ryan Zastrow’s ground ball was misplayed for an error.
The Bluejackets got their first hit in the fifth on a single by Gietzen, but Harju struck out three in that inning to stem any Hibbing hopes of a rally.
The Hawks then added one run in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Zastrow, then Hermantown plated three runs in the seventh on an RBI single by Carter Gunderson, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Harju and an RBI single by Michael Lau.
The Bluejackets tallied their only run in the seventh when they finally made Harju work a little bit on the mound.
Brown singled with one out and took second on a throwing error. Ethan Lund singled him to third, then Gietzen hit an RBI groundout. Harju got a strikeout to end the game.
“He threw a lot of strikes,” Wetzel said. “He would mix things up in terms of throwing breaking balls in breaking-ball counts. I don’t think we identified well. We were swinging at his breaking ball early in counts.
“That tells me that we weren’t seeing it out of his hand. That’s probably our biggest issue is identifying that’s a breaking ball, and letting it go earlier in the count. Later in the count, you have to deal with that.”
The one positive in the game was the fact that Hibbing was able to escape a couple of jams in the game.
“We minimized them,” Wetzel said. “There were three innings where they scored one run, and they could have had more. We wiggled out of some things. That’s a positive because it could have been worse.
“We could have made a couple of other plays and had it more minimized as well. It’s a little of each. When you look at a game like that, we could have played a little better, and it could have been tighter.”
Harju finished with a four-hitter. He didn’t walk a batter.
Brown tossed six innings, giving up seven hits. He fanned two, walked one and hit two batters. Evan Vinopal tossed one inning, giving up two hits.
HEHS 100 101 3 — 6 9 2
HHS 000 000 1 — 1 4 4
Hermantown: Niklas Harju (W) and Wyatt Carlson; Hibbing: Mayson Brown (L), Evan Vinopal (7th) and Evan Radovich; 2B — Wyatt Carlson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.