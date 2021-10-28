HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing High School volleyball team stepped out on the court was Oct. 12, against Duluth Marshall in a five-set victory.
Since then, the Bluejackets had a break of 16 days before the Section 7AAA playoffs.
Well, that break is over as Hibbing gets set to take the floor against Hermantown in a 6 p.m. Section 7AAA quarterfinal contest today on the Hawks’ home floor.
According to Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson, the break came at a good time of the season.
“We have taken the time to figure out what we needed to work on, and hopefully, we’ll see a new team in the postseason. We worked on speeding up our game, moving our defense, and making sure we’re on with our offense.
“We also got them back into shape. We’ve done a lot of conditioning, I hope to see the girls not-so-gassed, going after every ball and not giving up.”
Some of that work was done to speed up the Bluejackets’ offense.
“We need to do that a little bit more than we have done in the past,” Peterson said. “We need it a little bit faster, so they don’t know what to do.”
Peterson also said they worked on the mental side of the game.
“They have to learn to let go of their mistakes,” Peterson said. “I saw a little bit of that this past week. They get down on themselves when they make a mistake. They have to move on because there’s nothing you can do about it.
“They have to let it go.”
The Bluejackets took Hermantown to four games in an earlier meeting, so Peterson is hoping that her team can turn that result around.
“They have the potential to beat us, but we have improved our hitting in the last 16 days,” Peterson said. “We should see a lot of that.”
Of course, with the lack of competition Hibbing has had over this break, Peterson isn’t sure if there will be any rust to shake off or not.
“That could be huge,” Peterson said. “How we play the first couple of points could set the tone for the rest of the match. I’m hoping that we come out strong, and believe we can do this.”
With a team loaded with seniors, Hibbing needs that sense of urgency if it wants to continue on in the playoffs.
“This could be their last game,” Peterson said. “There’s a lot of seniors, and they don’t want this to be their last game. I have reminded them of that. They set some big goals, and they’re capable of achieving them.
“Mentally, they have to believe that. They have to let go of their mistakes, not get down on themselves and remain a team. They have to go out there and do what they do best.”
