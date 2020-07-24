HIBBING — Due to circumstances out of their control, the Hibbing Babe Ruth baseball team hasn’t played a game since July 6.
Just recently, the Hornets were supposed to play Hermantown and Proctor, but neither of those two teams could field enough players to have a game.
On Tuesday, Hibbing was scheduled to play International Falls, but a rainstorm put a damper on that doubleheader.
The Hornets will try to get back on the field today when they travel to Ely for the Blueberry Baseball Bash, taking on Highland Park at 2 p.m., then tangling with host Ely at 4 p.m., at Memorial Field.
According to Hibbing coach Adam Schafer, his two teams are chomping at the bit to play some games.
“We were unable to get into game situations, so I hope Mother Nature holds out, and the boys can get out there and play,” Schafer said. “Ultimately, they should be fresh. We had one practice, so they should be ready to go.
“They should have that energy. They’re excited to play.”
Getting those cancelations and postponements wasn’t ideal at this time of the season.
“With the shortened season anyway, you can’t replicate game speed in practice,” Schafer said. “We got a lot of reps in the cage, but that’s not like game situations, but they’ve played enough baseball where they have game experience.
“It’s kind of like riding a bike. They know the fundamentals and situations, but we haven’t been on that game speed this summer, having played only two games.”
Schafer said Cole Mammenga will pitch against Highland Park, and Jacob Stahl will pitch against Ely, but as for his teams’ offense, that could be a shot in the dark.
“We haven’t seen a ton of live pitching,” Schafer said. “It might take an inning or two, or one at bat to get the feel for the guy throwing. Knowing that Highland Park and Ely have played more games than we have, it’ll probably take an inning or two to get back in the game mentality.
“Again, they’ve played enough baseball to get in a groove and be ready to go.”
Schafer said he’s just as excited to see his two teams finally, weather permitting, play.
“They’re probably more excited, but it’s been so long since we’ve played a game,” Schafer said. “I want us to get there and compete. It’s fun playing in Ely. It’s a cool environment and a fun place to play baseball.
“I’m looking for a fun, competitive environment. These kids are finally getting a chance to play some ball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.