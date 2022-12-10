girls wrestling

Five girls are a part of the new Hibbing High School girls wrestling program. They include, from left, Genesis Sanderson, Mikayla LaBarge, Candice DeMaris, Katie Pierce and Emma Platt.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—In the past, there have been some girl wrestlers on the Hibbing High School boys wrestling team, but now, the females have a league of their own.

The Hibbing School Board voted to sanction girls wrestling as a sport, and the Bluejackets have girls signed up to participate on the team.

