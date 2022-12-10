HIBBING—In the past, there have been some girl wrestlers on the Hibbing High School boys wrestling team, but now, the females have a league of their own.
The Hibbing School Board voted to sanction girls wrestling as a sport, and the Bluejackets have girls signed up to participate on the team.
Hibbing coach Craig Platt couldn’t be more excited to have this new opportunity to arise.
“It’s huge,” Platt said. “There’s been a growth in girls sports. It’s the fastest growing sport in the state and across the country. It was huge that the school board got behind it and pushed it forward.
“Coach Pierce pushed it. I pushed it. Rich Aldrich pushed and Athletic Director Keith Turner was in full support of it. We were fortunate to have another room, our own facility to work in. It’s huge getting this going forward.”
Seeing as it is still early in the process, Platt only has five wrestlers, but they’re looking for more.
“We put our a survey at the beginning of last season to garner more girls than what came out,” Platt said. “It’s still new, so we’re hoping to garner more. It’s never too late to give it a try.
“We’re working on a coop with Cherry moving forward, but these girls came in with full support and a love of it. They’re coming a long quickly. They’re learning a lot. They’re picking it up fast.”
Platt has two juniors, Genesis Sanderson and Candace DeMaris.
“They’re picking up nicely,” Platt said. “They came in a week later, so we held them out of our first meet, so they could see how exciting it would be to come down and see a tournament.
“They helped us with video and scorekeeping.”
Sophomore Emma Platt has the most experience, having wrestling with the Bluejacket boys.
“She has one year under her belt,” Platt said. “She participated in the first section tournament established in Minnesota. She’s still learning and growing. You learn every time out.
“I’m hoping we can get her through the section and into the state but she’s grown as a leader for the other girls. The girls look for her direction. She’s supporting that role well.”
There’s two eighth-graders, Katie Pierce, the daughter of former Hibbing wrestler Dan Pierce, and Makayla LaBarge.
“They got behind it the first couple of days with the tough conditioning and physicality,” Platt said. “They’re coming in every day to learn and get better each time out.”
The girls are working out at the wrestling room at the Lincoln Elementary School, which, according to Platt, is ideal.
“We don’t have to worry about competing with the boys,” he said. “We can slow it down a lot more, and do a lot more one-on-one training with them. My biggest thing is looking at how they start and where they finish.”
Platt isn’t too worried about wins and losses this season. As a matter of fact, losses will be called learning experiences, but Emma Platt did place second in her weight class at a tournament over the weekend.
“She fell to a girl that was second in the state last year,” Platt said. “That girl ended up winning the outstanding wrestler award. She was tough, but Emma battled tough. It was a learning experience, and Emma embraces that.”
The Bluejackets won’t be in many events this season, so they will cherish every opportunity they get to wrestle.
“We’re slated for three to for events, and only a few junior varsity events that they can attend,” Platt said. “We’re trying to put together a JV division tournament here, so they can have a home meet.
“It’s early, so we’ll see how it goes. We’re getting together with the area coaches to put together a girls-only deal.”
Platt is looking at this as a stepping stone for bigger things to come.
“I’m excited to get behind this and make it grow,” he said. “That’s what I’m most excited about. I want to see where this program can rise up to. Hopefully, it garners steam and encourages the girls to come out and give it a try.”
