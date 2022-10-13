HIBBING — It’s been a tough season for the Hibbing High School football team, not only on the scoreboard, but also on the injury front.
The Bluejackets lost their starting quarterback three weeks ago, and a number of other injuries have depleted their lineup.
Even through that, Hibbing has gone out and competed and that continues today when the Bluejackets travel to Two Harbors to take on the Agates, beginning at 7 p.m.
Two Harbors is 3-3 on the season, and the Agates are coming off a 54-0 victory over Pine City.
“They’re a physical team,” Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said. “They like to blitz a lot. Our biggest thing is we want to try and alleviate the blitz by using different snap counts and trying to get outside on them.”
If the Bluejackets can take advantage of that blitzing, then some big plays could be in the cards.
“If they blitz a lot, it will leave our slot receivers open a little bit more,” Howard said. “That’s where they blitz from. We can throw it over the top, and try to get something over the top on them.”
The key will be on the line of scrimmage.
The Bluejackets’ offensive line has to be spot on with their assignments.
“It’s going to be huge for them to read when those kids are coming, and being able to pick them up,” Howard said. “We’ve had injuries there, too, so it’s been difficult to pinpoint as to what’s going to happen out there.”
Losing senior quarterback Bryson Larrabee was a hard hit on Hibbing’s offense, but Nathan Gustafson has done an admirable job filling in for him.
“He’s doing a decent job,” Howard said. “He knows the offense. He can command the offense.”
On defense, the Bluejackets have to prepare for a Two Harbors team that likes to run the ball.
“They like to toss it and get outside on you,” Howard said. “They also try to hit you up the middle. When they do go up the middle, they use hedge blocking. It’s a totally different scheme of blocking than what you’re used to seeing.
“They are foot-to-foot, shoulder-to-shoulder before they snap the ball. They are going to come at you, but when they pull, they pull, and you have to get out there. We have to stay home. We have to do our jobs. We can’t buy into the fakes they do in the backfield. We have to play off of our keys off the offensive line.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.