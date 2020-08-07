ELY — The Hibbing 1 Junior baseball team fell 4-1 to Grand Rapids 2 at the 2020 Iron Range Baseball Tournament, which got underway Friday in Ely at Memorial Stadium, and in Soudan.
The loss puts Hibbing 1, or MN Twist Drill, into the consolation bracket. They will play Grand Rapids 1 at noon today at Memorial Stadium.
Grand Rapids jumped on the board first, getting two runs in the first inning.
Gunderson and Rohloff both walked, then Jones singled home a run. After two strikeouts, Dick singled home the second run of the inning.
Hibbing 1 got one of those runs back in its half of the first.
Christian Dickson reached on an error. Dickson reached second, then scored on a single by Logan Gietzen.
Grand Rapids 2 would score once in the fourth as Dick walked with two outs, then Jesperson singled. Johnson reached on an error to plate Dick with Grand Rapids 2’s third run of the game.
Grand Rapids 2 would score one more in the sixth as Rohloff singled. After reaching second, Jones laced a run-scoring single to make it 4-1.
Hibbing 1 did load the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, but relief pitcher Ero Lamppa got a strikeout to end the threat.
Johnson, who started on the mound for Grand Rapids 2, settled in after that first inning and only gave up three hits in five innings of work. He struck out six and walked two. Lamppa tossed two innings, giving up two hits. He fanned four.
“Their pitcher (Johnson) kept us guessing,” Hibbing 1 coach Brian Anderson said. “He threw a nice. Ero did a nice job in relief. They had very few walks.”
Liam Bussey started for Hibbing 1. He tossed four innings, allowing five hits. He struck out seven and walked three. Gietzen hurled three innings of four-hit ball. He had five strikeouts and one walk.
“Liam threw a good game, but we had some mental mistakes like not charging the ball in the outfield that cost us two runs,” Anderson said. “We have to be better than that at this time of the year.
“Logan did a nice job in relief, but our bats went silent. We got knocked out of the championship bracket so early. We went flat. Hopefully, we’ll reload and hope for better results today.”
Anderson finished with a double. Gietzen had two hits and Jace Kampsula and Dainan Blight both had singles for Hibbing 1.
International Falls 10
Hibbing 3 1
SOUDAN — International Falls got started fast and didn’t let up with that nine-run victory over Hibbing 3, or Village Realty, during the 2020 Iron Range Baseball Tournament Friday in Soudan.
Hibbing 3 will now play at 9:30 a.m., today in Soudan.
Hibbing 2 11
Virginia 1 5
ELY — Hibbing 2, or Fraboni’s, advanced into the semifinals with the six-run victory over Virginia 1 Friday at 2020 Iron Range Baseball Tournament at Memorial Stadium.
Dane Mammenga picked up the pitching win, tossing four innings of four-hit ball. He struck out two and walked three. Beau Frider worked two innings, allowing two hits. He fanned one and walked two. Nathan Maki hurled one inning of one-hit ball. He struck out one.
The game was 1-1 after the first inning, then Hibbing 2 put two runners on in the third. Dane Mammenga lined an inside-the-park, three-run home run to give Fraboni’s a 4-1 lead, they never looked back.
Tyler Fosso connected for a two-run double in the fourth, then Hibbing added its final runs in the fifth.
“Things went the way I said,” Hibbing coach John Mammenga said. ‘If we get the pitching and throw strikes, we looked good today. We didn’t start the way I wanted to, but we started putting it together.
“I was proud of the kids. We had good pitching, and we put the ball in play at crucial times. We came up with the hits when we needed them.”
Frider and Mammenga both finished with two hits.
Hibbing 2 will play Eveleth today, beginning at 5 p.m., at Memorial Stadium. Eveleth upset Grand Rapids 1 in their quarterfinal contest.
“We’ll have to put the ball in play against them,” Mammenga said. “I don’t know what their pitching status is right now, but we have to make them play defense. We need to throw strikes, and make them swing the bats.
“We have to limit our mental mistakes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.