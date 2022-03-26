ASHLAND, Wis. — The Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams opened the 2022 season at the Oredocker Indoor Meet on Thursday.
Hibbing and Hayward tied for the top spot with 98 points apiece in the girls meet.
Rhinelander had 71, Ashland 66.50, Tomahawk 57, Superior 52.5, Chequamegon 43, Barron 35.5, Northwestern 28, Phillips 19.5, Bessemer 18 Ironwood 16, Mercer 14 and South Shore seven.
On the girls side, the Bluejacket foursome of Jocelyn Strukel, Jorie Anderson, Abigail Theien and Gianna Figueroa placed first in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:53.27.
Strukel placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:43.08, and Emma Reini was eighth in 2:55.45.
Julia Gherardi was first in the 55 with a time of 7.72. Kloie Piekarski was ninth in 8.37. Gherardi would win the pole vault with a height of 11-feet-6-inches. Mileena Sladek was fourth at 7-6.
Gherardi placed fourth in the long jump at 15-6 ¾. Claire Rewertz was 14th in 13-6.
Tara Hertling placed third in the triple jump at 31-1.
Isabelle Walto was eighth in the shot put with a heave of 26-4. Chloe Wojciehowski was 11th in 23.5.
In the 55 hurdles, Geli Stenson placed seventh in 10:57, and Tamera Gosser was 12th in 12:06. Stenson placed third in the 200 hurdles in 33.98. Luciana Bretto was 15th in 46.93.
In the 1600, Miriam Milani placed fourth in 6:09.80, and Audra Murden was eighth in 6:34.21.
In the 4x200, Rewertz, Piekarski, Brynn Babich and Emery Maki placed third in 2:00.38, then Maki placed second in the 400 in 1:05.22.
In the 200, Emma Burkes was eighth in 31.46, and Andrea Petroske was 11th in 32.14.
In the 3200, Alizah Langer was fifth in 13:50.61, and Avery Kukowski was sixth in 14:38.85.
In the 4x400, Sladek, Babich, Anderson and Maki placed second in 4:25.34.
On the boys side, Hibbing placed fifth with 65 points.
Superior won with 93.33, followed by Rhinelander at 80, Northwestern 68.33 and Ashland 68.
Chequamegon had 64, Lakeland Union 54, Ironwood 29.33, Hayward 26, Phillips 19, Tomahawk 18, Bessemer 11, Bayfield 10, South Shore nine and Barron nine.
Mitch Anderson, Christian Massich, Justin Walker and Taite Murden were seventh in the 4x800 in 10:05.29.
Dallas Swart was sixth in the 55 hurdles in 9.97, and Cole Hughes was 14th in 11.16. Swart would place ninth in the 200 hurdles in 30.69. Kalin Menara was 16th in 35.26.
Amari Manning placed sixth in the 55 in 7.06, and Finn Eskeli was 13th in 7.35. Manning was fifth in the long jump in 18-6 ¼.
Silas Langner placed 16th in the 1600 in 5:40.37, and Kai Strom was 23rd in 6:13.10.
Vincent Carlson, Thomas Hagen, Calvin Jensrud and Trevor VonBrethorst were sixth in the 4x200 in 1:46.08.
Logan Drews was seventh in the 400 in 59.19, and Elias Langner was eighth in 60.00.
Anderson placed eighth in the 800 in 2:31.35, and Felix Sanchez was 12th in 2:40.53.
In the 200, Jacob Jensrud placed third in 24.65, and Manning was fourth in 25.04.
In the 3200, Massich placed fourth in 11:55.73, and in the 4x400, Finn Eskeli, Roy, Preston Sladek and Drews placed seventh in 4:07.67.
In the high jump, Carlson was sixth with a height of 5-4, and Ethan Roy cleared a height of 9-6 in the pole vault.
In the triple jump, Jacob Jensrud was first with a leap of 39-9. Roy was fourth at 35-11.
Alexander Henderson was third in the shot put at 38-10, with Aiden Shepherd in sixth at 38-5.
