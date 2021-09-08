HHS swimming continues to move ahead as road warriors

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team has had three meets, with all of them on the road.
The Bluejacket continue their 2021 road season today when they travel to Cloquet to take on the Lumberjacks, beginning at 5 p.m.
Hibbing coach Mike Venziano said his team is adapting to the travel.
“What can you do?” Veneziano said. “You get on a bus, you drive to a pool, we do our thing, we get back on the bus and we come home. That seems to be our competitive life right now.”
Even so, Veneziano said his team is swimming better than expected.
“We’re doing OK,” he said. “I’m going to continue to mix stuff up, and keep attacking the game plan. The hard part about the way we do things is everything is delayed gratification.
“Nothing that is going on right now is going on for the sake of accomplishing anything now. It’s all a precursor to what we want to have happen many weeks down the road. Once we understand that concept, things go well for us.”
There-in lies the rub. The Bluejackets have to believe in that way of thinking.
“If we’re worried about setting the world on fire right now, then we’re going to be disappointed. It’s a long haul. As long as we frame it that way, everybody is fine.”
So far, Hibbing is buying into it.
“They’re fine with it,” Veneziano said. “Most of the kids accept the process, and they go with it. It’s nothing new. For the rookies, it’s a little bit of an adjustment. Other than that, the veterans know that this is the way it is, and it works.”
Sometimes, it’s hard to wait for that success.
“In this society, in this day and age, nobody does delayed gratification well,” Veneziano said. “They want everything they want, and they want it right now. This sport isn’t conducive to that.
“It’s the most valuable tool and lesson they will ever learn.”
As for Cloquet, Veneziano doesn’t know what to expect from the Lumberjacks.
“The one time we saw them was in that relay meet,” Veneziano said. “It was a skewed bunch of events that it was hard to get anything concrete out of that. We’re going to work on the stuff we need.
“I have a general outline of a lineup, then we’ll switch things around to see how it goes.”
