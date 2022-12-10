HIBBING—Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano always relies on his seniors to lead his Bluejacket teams, and this year will be no exception.
Ben Zollar, Ben Philips, Ben Riipinen and Cole Hughes will be capable leaders as the 2022-23 gets set to begin.
Philips, Riipinen and Hughes have the credentials as they have all competed in the state meet.
“They’re important,” Veneziano said. “We have some veterans in that senior class who are good athletes. I’m hoping that they can lead the way. I’m looking forward to their progression in their senior season.”
How much more can they step up their games?
“Hopefully, they get a notch better than they were last year,” Veneziano said. “They did a great job last year. The fun part is watching them take yet another step.”
This might be their first season as leaders, but they should have enough experience to take over that role.
“They all have good leadership skills,” Veneziano said. “They were leaders last year. As far as leadership goes, these guys are fantastic.”
Zollar is new to the sport, coming out last year, but Veneziano said he has fit in nicely with the team.
“He came along well for us,” Veneziano said. “He’s going to be an important depth guy in the process this year. By the end of the season, he did a great job last year. He’s ready to, now that he’s been around the block, contribute to our efforts.”
Those four will be leading a group of juniors that includes Luke Pocquette, Tim Ranta, Alex Hanegmon, Tyler Fosso, who advanced to state in diving last year, Christian Massich and Christian Karakash.
Throw in sophomores Dallas Hoover, Caleb Buus, Mathew Philips, Tanelli Massingill and Kai Strom, freshman Wylie Stenson and eighth-grader John Lund,
“The guys that we got back and looking good,” Veneziano said. “Conditioning, we’re working on it every day. They, for the most part, are seasoned veterans, even some of the younger ones that barely got into the region lineup and swam last year.
“They’re looking good already this year. It’s going to be a good season for us. It’s a matter of keeping our noses to the grindstone and keeping it going.”
In other words, it’s all about sticking to the process.
“They’re no strangers to it,” Veneziano said. “They’ve always responded well, and they like the way we train. It’s difficult. It’s hard, yet it’s not drudgery.I feel good about our season.”
Event-wise, Veneziano likes the way this team stacks up in the freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly.
“We’re well balanced,” Veneziano said. “We’ve got two guys in every event that will do a good job. We have a bunch of guys where last year, we started experimenting with our depth.
“We’ll get a much clearer picture as the season unwinds.”
Hibbing will need that depth when it comes to Section 6A, which has defending champion Rock Ridge. Grand Rapids and Mesabi East will be tough as well.
“It’s a well-balanced region that will be highly competitive,” Veneziano said. “We have to try and get as good as we possibly can.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.