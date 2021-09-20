HIBBING — On Saturday, Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano got a first-hand look at Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks ran away with the Hibbing Invite, scoring 603 points, compared to only 3xx for the Bluejackets.
Beginning at 5 p.m. today, Hibbing will get a second look at Grand Rapids when the two teams meet in a dual meet at the Hibbing High School Pool.
The Bluejackets didn’t swim their best in that eight-team invite, so all Veneziano wants out of this meet is good performances.
“We didn’t swim particularly well Saturday, and I’m not sure why,” Veneziano said. “I don’t think there’s any specific reason. It was multiple things. That happens all of the time.
“With this meet, we’re going to swim roughly the same lineup, same events, same pool and one of the same teams that was there. Instead of worrying about the score is, we’re going to worry about strictly getting performances.”
Veneziano said that sometimes his team works so hard that it’s hard to get fired up for a meet because they’re sore, tired and fatigued.
“With having Sunday off, and a lighter practice today, I’m going to set the stage for us to perform and see what we can do,” Veneziano said. “After the fact, I’m going to take the times that we do and reenter them into the Hibbing Invite to see how much better we would have done.
“It’s simple statistics. The pool has the exact same effect, so it should be the exact same circumstances. We’ll come out of this meet much happier because our performances will go well. We’ll look at that as a giant success.”
Veneziano did self reflect on the meet Saturday, and he came up with some solutions.
“I contemplated it all day Sunday,” Veneziano said. “If it was my mistake, the solution is to back them down in practice a little bit, fine tune some of the mistakes we made, then send them into the dual meet ready to go to compete.
“If we compete well, that’s the fix. If we don’t compete well, then I don’t see any reason other than looking at where we are as competitors as to how we’re approaching our competition. At that point, it stops being on me.”
