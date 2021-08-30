DULUTH — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team placed second at the Duluth East Triangular Saturday.
The Greyhounds scored 456 points for first, followed by the Bluejackets with 403. Bloomington Jefferson had 365.
“All three teams were close, so I’m happy about the second place,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “We competed with two Class AA teams. We’re young, but good. It will take some time to develop this team.”
Hibbing won six events on the day with Geli Stenson taking the 200 and 500 titles in 2:09.33 and 6:00.08, respectively. Bella Alaspa won the 100 butterfly in 1:07.71, and Ella Kalsich won the 100 backstroke in 1:09.86.
Emery Maki, Madison St. George, Macie Emerson and Stenson teamed to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.93, and Stenson, Emerson, Maki and Ella Kalisch won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:01.89.
“It was an outstanding meet for both Bella and Geli,” Veneziano said. “Our veterans are getting right up there, scoring high, and our second and third kids are way ahead of where they were in the past.
“That’s good news for us.”
Other Hibbing results were as follows:
200 medley relay — 4. Kalisch, Desiree DiIorio, St. George, Jordyn McCormack; 5. Mia Savage, Raini Gibson, Reagan Powell, Riley St. George.
200 freestyle — 7. Alexis Walters; 10. Alison Trullinger.
200 individual medley — 2. Emerson; 5. Kalisch; 7. Madison St. George; 11. Savage.
50 freestyle — 2. Maki; 6. Alice Wolter; 8. Powell; 12. Ginny Sandness.
Diving — 3. Sylvie Wetzel.
100 butterfly — 5. Madison St. George; 10. Riley St. George.
100 freestyle — 2. Emerson; 4. Maki; 5. McCormack; 11. Wetzel.
500 freestyle — 4. Walters; 8. Trullinger.
200 freestyle relay — 4. Alaspa, Wolter, Walters, Trullinger; 6. DiIorio, Powell, Wetzel, Gibson.
100 backstroke — 6. Savage; 8. McCormack.
100 breaststroke — 5. DiIorio; 9. Gibson; 10. Sandness.
400 freestyle relay — 4. Walters, Alaspa, Trullinger, McCormack; 7. Powell, Wolter, Savage, DiIorio.
“A lot of our athletes are far ahead of where they were last year,” Veneziano said. “They are a year more mature and more physically capable, which means they’re swimming better.
“They’re doing well compared to where we were at this time of the season last year, and even mid-season-wise. They can keep building. There’s still a lot of room for improvement. This is a good starting platform. We’ll definitely build throughout the season.”
