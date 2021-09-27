HIBBING — When the Hibbing High School girls swimming team goes to Rock Ridge, the Bluejackets will be a little undermanned.
Due to one reason or another, Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano won’t have a full complement of swimmers when his team takes on the Wolverines.
How much of a problem that turns out to be will be determined today when the two teams meet in a dual meet, which begins at 5 p.m. in Virginia.
Veneziano has been in this situation before, so he’ll use his vast knowledge and experience as a coach to figure things out.
“We’re at a strange point of the season,” Veneziano said. “I’m short-handed for all sorts of reasons. Yet again, it’s another challenge, but we have to buy into the fact that we are going to keep trying to rise to these challenges.
“It’s all about individual performance at this point. We can’t control the uncontrollable. I can’t control being short-handed. All I can do is take the kids I do have on hand, and try to get them to perform the best that they can.”
Veneziano isn’t sure how many swimmers he’ll be missing, but trying to make out a lineup will be harder than it usually is for him.
“That’s to be determined, and it’s changing literally by the hour,” Veneziano said. “I’ve been short-handed of at least somebody for the whole season. I’ve had to alter my lineup in every-single meet this year.
“I’m going to wait until the 11th hour to put a lineup together and submit it.”
Which means Veneziano might be on the bus ride over to Virginia before he has his lineup set.
“It’s a lot of work for me because I have to rethink and redo,” Veneziano said. “One of the things I’ve always prided myself on is being a coach that does his homework, that goes into a competition putting an emphasis, even if it’s a meet that meaningless and doesn’t have a lot of weight to it, I still consider it an important thing because you can still learn some stuff.
“That’s out the window right now for the simple fact that I do it. As soon as one or two kids are missing, I have to redo the entire lineup, and start plugging in the gaps. I’m literally going to see who makes it through the school day. I’ll probably make the lineup on the bus ride on the way to the meet.”
