HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls swimming coach Mike Veneziano figured if his team swam well, the Bluejackets would have a shot at beating Rock Ridge.
Hibbing pulled a rabbit out of its hat, swam well and had just enough depth to defeat the Wolverines 103-82 in dual-meet action Tuesday at the high school pool.
The Bluejackets won nine of the events, but it was pulling out second, third and some fourth-place finishes that put Hibbing over the top.
“Our depth is emerging for us, and I’m happy with that,” Veneziano said. “We know what we have up front with our first and second swimmers in every event. It’s that depth that counts.
“That took a major step forward. I’m pleased with that.”
Rock Ridge coach Perry Brown was hoping his depth would pull it for the Wolverines.
“I thought it would have more effect on it than it did,” Brown said. “We had our fastest girls doing well, then our next group of depth wasn’t quite up to it. We were a little under what I was expecting, but they still did good.
“We had a lot of good times, but Hibbing swam well. We’re still happy. I’ll figure that out.”
Rock Ridge did win the first event, the 200 medley relay, when Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick and Mia Stark swam a 2:06.28.
The Bluejackets took the next three events as Geli Stenson won the 200 freestyle (2:03.10), Madison St. George won the 200 individual medley (2:35.94) and Macie Emerson took the 50 freestyle (26.74).
The team score was tied 31-31 at that point, but all it took was one event for Hibbing to pull away.
In diving, Sylvie Wetzel, Chloe Price and Mallory Seykora went one, two, three, respectively, which put the Bluejackets ahead.
“That was a fantastic thing for our divers to do,” Veneziano said. “I have to give Coach (Sara) Merfeld a lot of credit for how they performed. They haven’t always had the most steady performances throughout their entire dive lists this season, but they put it together today.
“It was good timing on their part.”
After that, St. George won the 100 butterfly (1:08.44), Emerson won the 100 freestyle (58.64) and Stenson the 500 freestyle (5:38.23).
Hibbing also had some top-five finishes mixed in with those winners, and that didn’t allow Rock Ridge to make a move up.
“They were spread out perfectly, so our depth didn’t have that much effect,” Brown said. “They also had a couple of girls that went faster than expected. It was hard to beat them. I figured they would be swimming fast, but we did fine.
“We did a good job. We had some good times. The girls were jumping around talking about their splits, which were the best they’ve done. With a loss, it’s hard to say we were having a bad day, but we were having a good day, just not quite as good as Hibbing.”
Emerson, Emery Maki, St. George and Stenson won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.05, then the Wolverines won the next two events.
Gripp took the 100 backstroke in 1:09.63, and Heinonen took the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.68.
Hibbing capped off the night when Emerson, Kalisch, St. George and Stenson won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:00.09.
“I knew if we competed well, it would be a close meet,” Veneziano said. “We got some good things going for us. We were mentally focused. We were highly disciplined and we were aggressive. We didn’t let any emotional stuff start factoring into it.
“We went out there and we were intense, we worked hard and the mental focus was there. That shows you what you can do. We swam well across the board. Those are the key ingredients to good performances.”
Hibbing 102, Rock Ridge 84
200 medley relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick, Mia Stark), 2:06.28; 2. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Macie Emerson, Riley St. George, Alexis Walters), 2:07.97; 3. Hibbing (Mia Savage, Desiree DiIorio, Raini Gibson, Ginny Sandness), 2:12.25.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:03.10; 2. Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:12.36; 3. Dani Logan, RR, 2:12.67.
200 individual medley — 1. Madison St. George, H, 2:35.94; 2. Stark, RR, 2:38.19; 3. Pechonick, RR, 2:39.17.
50 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 26.74; 2. Emery Maki, H, 27.09; 3. Heinonen, RR, 27.96.
Diving — 1. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 169.75; 2. Chloe Price, H, 146.50; 3. Mallory Seykora, H, 141.10.
100 butterfly — 1. Madison St. George, H, 1:08.44; 2. Pechonick, RR, 1:09.79; 3. Riley St. George, H, 1:12.20.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 58.64; 2. Stark, RR, 59.73; 3. Maki, H, 59.82.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:38.23; 2. Logan, RR, 6:03.81; 3. Elise Hoard, RR, 6:15.28.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson), 1:47.05; 2. Rock Ridge (Avah Krausaar, Bartovich, Pechonick, Amelia Kober), 1:53.50; 3. Rock Ridge (Hoard, Logan, Ellie Bjorge, Jaelyn Parks), 1:54.64.
100 backstroke — 1. Gripp, RR, 1:09.63; 2. Kalisch, H, 1:10.51; 3. Savage, H, 1:13.71.
100 breaststroke — 1. Heinonen, RR, 1:22.68; 2. DiIorio, H, 1:26.88; 3. Gibson, H, 1:27.27.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Maki, Kalisch, Madison St. George, Stenson), 4:00.09; 2. Rock Ridge (Stark, Parks, Emma Vukmanich, Logan), 4:09.52; 3. Rock Ridge (Hoard, Maggie Koskela, Bjorge, Bartovich), 4:10.33.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.