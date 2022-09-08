HIBBING — Last season, Hibbing and Cloquet High School girls swimming team took it down to the last event before a winner was decided.
The Bluejackets ended that meet on top by a slight margin, but this year, Hibbing left little doubt about the outcome of the meet.
The Bluejackets won eight of the 11 events en route to a 109.5-76.5 victory over the Lumberjacks Thursday at the Hibbing High School Pool.
It was a dominant performance by Hibbing, but that’s the furthest thing on Coach Mike Veneziano’s mind.
“Dominating another team isn’t on my radar,” Veneziano said. “What I do care about is we spent a lot of time working on finishing the race the right way. We won some close races on our finishes.
“That was good to see. It makes you feel good when you try to get a team to do things and pay attention to technique and discipline, then it shows up in a contest.”
The exciting part about that is Veneziano has only been working on this for a couple of days, and it materialized right away.
“Not only does it feel good to accomplish it, but considering we worked on it, then it altered the course of the meet,” Veneziano said. “That’s fantastic.”
Veneziano thought it might take a couple of weeks for that to settle in, so his team is ahead of schedule on that part of racing.
“Usually it doesn’t show up that fast, “Veneziano said. “It usually takes some time. If you want to get something accomplished this week, it doesn’t necessarily show up until a week or two later.
“There’s that lag time. When I tell them we need to take stuff seriously, they do.”
Hibbing got wins from all three relays.
Ella Kalisch, Desiree DiIorio, Riley St. George and Madison St. George won the 200 medley relay in 2:09.02; Macie Emerson, Emery Maki, Madison St. George and Geli Stenson won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:48.06.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Maki, Emerson, Kalisch and Stenson won in 3:58.76.
Stenson was a double winner, taking the 200 freestyle in 2:03.91, and the 500 freestyle in 5:47.96.
Emerson also won two events, the 50 freestyle in 26:64, and 100 freestyle in 58.63.
Madison St. George won the 100 butterfly (1:09.77).
“We have to chalk this one up to a good team performance,” Veneziano said. “We worked well as a team. We were successful across the board. It’s never 100-percent, but when a majority of things are getting improved, that’s a good indicator of what’s happening.
“Were there standouts? Yeah, a whole boatload of them.”
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton got wins from Julia Peterson in the 200 individual medley (2:34.96) and 100 breaststroke (1:23.09), Jessica Pagelkopf in diving (177.80) and Megan Chopskie in the 100 backstroke (1:07.43).
Hibbing 109.5, Cloquet 76.5
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Desiree DeIorio, Riley St. George, Madison St. George), 2:09.02; 2. Hibbing (Mia Savage, Raini Gibson, Ginny Sandness, Jordyn McCormack), 2:21.12; 3. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Jolie Urie, Amelia Warden, Makayla Linden, Sofie Herman), 2:29.99.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H, 2:03.91; 2. Hannah Sandman, CEC, 2:09.82; 3. Emma Peterson, CEC, 2:18.29.
200 individual medley — 1. Julia Peterson, CEC, 2:34.96; 2. Madison St. George, H, 2:35.14; 3. Kalisch, H, 2:41.06.
50 freestyle — 1. Macie Emerson, H, 26.64; 2. Megan Chopskie, CEC, 26.65; 3. Emery Maki, H, 27.12.
Diving — 1. Jessica Pagelkopf, CEC, 177.80; 2. Lizzy Wells, CEC, 164.75; 3. Sylvie Wetzel, H, 152.40.
100 butterfly — 1. Madison St. George, H, 1:09.77; 2. Makenzie Simula, CEC, 1:12.21; 3. Riley St. George, H, 1:13.99.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 58.63; 2. Sandman, CEC, 58.86; 3. Maki, H, 1:00.05.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:47.96; 2. Peterson, CEC, 6:12.53; 3. Alexis Walters, H, 6:39.16.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson), 1:48.06; 2. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Chopskie, Rylee Demers, Peterson, Sandman), 1:52.00; 3. Hibbing (Gibson, Riley St. George, Sandness, Walters), 2:02.54.
100 backstroke — 1. Chopskie, CEC, 1:07.43; 2. Kalisch, H, 1:10.64; 3. Savage, H, 1:14.91.
100 breaststroke — 1. Peterson, CEC, 1:23.09; 2. Amelia Warden, CEC, 1:26.19; 3. DiIorio, H, 1:27.67.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Maki, Emerson, Kalisch, Stenson), 3:58.76; 2. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Julia Peterson, Emma Peterson, Sandman, Chopskie), 4:07.97; 3. Hibbing (Walters, McCormack, Savage, Riley St. George), 4:37.30.
