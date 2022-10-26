HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team will be competing in their second Lake Superior Conference Meet, which begins at 5 p.m. today in Superior.
The diving competition was held Wednesday in Grand Rapids, which is a new format to the meet.
As for the swimming, it used to be a four-team conference, now it’s six teams with the addition of the Bluejackets and Grand Rapids.
“We did a lot of work in the off season to change the format to make it more conducive to what we’re trying to accomplish,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “The great aspect of this is you get 36 entries in the individual events.
“That’s an average of four, but you’re not pigeonholed to four.”
If Veneziano wants to use five swimmers in the butterfly, he can use five swimmers.
“They’re all eligible to score in the top 16,” Veneziano said. “In another event, I only get three entries. It’s up to me as to where I want to put my swimmers.
“As we get into the championship season, it’s nice to know that I might have kids out there and I have to pick between a couple of them for the four spot for regions. This is an in-water opportunity, with a level playing field, to let them swim to see who fits into that position better.”
This meet affords Veneziano the ability to see where his swimmers are at to make critical decisions.
This also affords the Bluejackets a chance to see if they can get some time drops, which can be tough to come by at this point of the season.
“We’re slowly seeing time drops,” Veneziano said. “You have to put things into perspective and look at them for what they are. The fact that we held our own in a lot of our races at True Team at the time that True Team happened, that’s a success.
“Things change because of that. It’s the time of the season. Some things just aren’t conducive to us winning. If you do heavy weightlifting and dryland before a meet, you can’t necessarily perform well the next day.”
During the regular season, that doesn’t matter, according to Veneziano.
“If you want the big payoff at the end, you have to invest on the front end,” Veneziano said. “That’s the economics of athletics. That’s the way it works.”
Top 10 seeds for Hibbing are as follows:
200 medley relay — 4. Mia Savage, Raini Gibson, Riley St. George, Ella Kalsich.
