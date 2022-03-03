HIBBING — Over the past five years, Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano has had two state champions — Sam Iozzo and William Stenson.
Will he get a third?
Only time will tell as the Bluejackets are sending five individuals, in six different events, to the State Class A Meet, which gets underway with preliminary-round action beginning at noon today at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Cooper Emerson, Aaron Hadrava, Ben Philips, Ben Riipinen and Luke Pocquette will be competing in both individual and relay events in the hopes of making the top 16 to advance into Saturday’s finals.
Veneziano is putting anything past these five individuals.
“If we stick to what we’ve been working on all year, things will go well for us,” Veneziano said.
The veteran is Emerson, who will be swimming in the 50 and 100 freestyles, along with the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
He’s ready for his fifth and final state tournament appearance.
“It feels good, but my times at section weren’t great,” Emerson said. “I wasn’t shaved or tapered, so my body wasn’t fully rested for that meet. I expect some big time drops. I have some goals in mind that I want to set, but I’m not going to say them right now.
“I’m going to go there and try to enjoy it as much as I can. This is my last one.”
Emerson would love to join Iozzo as a state champion, but Veneziano knows it won’t be easy.
“He has some big goals in mind for himself,” Veneziano said. “He has worked hard and sacrificed so much for this. Unfortunately for him, there are some guys who are the best swimmers in the country in his event.”
One of those swimmers is Charlie Crosby of Breck/Blake, whose fastest time in the 50 is 20.30. Emerson is seeded 10th.
“Charlie has been a state champion multiple times,” Veneziano said. “He’s already signed with a Division I college. He’s one of the best swimmers in the country. Knowing that guy is in your event…
“Cooper wants to go out and set some goals, and do the best that he can. He’s done everything in his power to do that.”
Hadrava is the next veteran, having competed in three previous state meets. He’s competing in the 100 backstroke and both relays.
His regular season had a lot of ups-and-downs.
“I had some complications with some health issues and not feeling great at the end,” Hadrava said. “I actually put up some faster times during the midseason than I did in the finals, which was upsetting.
“I was sitting there wanting to get back at it, but I couldn’t do anything about it. I did as much as I could at home. Everything I’ve done in my career I’ve put into this one last meet. It means a lot. I’m happy I could make it down there with a good group of guys that I swim with.”
Veneziano has nothing but admiration for what Hadrava was able to do this season.
“Aaron has done a great job,” Veneziano said. “He had to, and has had to, be a major cog in that 200 free relay, which is the event before the backstroke. He was already on the all-state relay last year for the medley.
“Now, he’s on both of those relays this year. I have to hand it to Aaron because he’s never backed down from being on the relay at the cost of taking the edge off of his backstroke performance. It’s selfless of him.”
Philips will be swimming in the 100 butterfly and on both relays.
He remembers what Stenson did last year in the fly, so he’s tried to emulate his former teammates’ style.
“I tried to look at what he does,” Philips said. “He just did it so effortlessly. ’m excited. I know our relays are seeded high. I’m looking forward to swimming in the relays. I know I’m right on the edge of scoring in the fly.
“In the next few days, I’ll be looking to improve on the little stuff to get into the top 16 and score in the finals.”
Veneziano has liked the improvement he’s seen from Philips, but there’s still some work to be done.
“Ben is still going through a learning process of how to compete at that level,” Veneziano said. “He’s done a great job with it. I think he can score in the meet, but he has to tighten up some of his technical stuff.
“He’s just learning how to go to the next level. It’s a process.”
The biggest surprise may have been Riipinen and Pocquette in the breaststroke. They were seeded fourth and sixth, respectively, and they finished first and second, respectively.
“Venz was telling us that it was a mental thing,” Riipinen said. “I knew my body was ready, but I finally had the confidence to know what I was doing in the race. It was a mental thing for me.
“In prelims, I was looking to make the top eight, believing I would stay where I was. That didn’t happen, but going into the finals, I knew I was going to swim well, and the rest took care of itself. This is exciting. I’m excited to see the competition, and see how we do.”
Veneziano always knew that Riipinen had it in him, and he put it all together in the finals.
“He had always been in the shadows of the regional breaststrokers that were the marquee breaststrokers,” Veneziano said. “He’d go out and swim well and whether it was the Rock-Ridge kid or the Grand-Rapids kid, they would always touch him out at the end.
“For him to be hiding back in there in the shadows in fourth and fifth place, then to become the region champion, that was mind blowing. I’m proud of him. He’s worked so hard at everything. All of these guys have worked hard.”
It helped Riipinen that he got his partner in arms back — Pocquette, who missed most of the season with a broken collarbone.
“Luke and I always pushed each other,” Riipinen said. “Personally, he would have been beating me all year had he swam the full year. When he came back, that was exciting because I knew we were going to do great things.
“To go one, two at the section, that was great.”
The Bluejackets 200 medley relay is seeded seventh; Pocquette is 17th in the 50; Phillips is 19th in the butterfly; Emerson is ninth in the 100 freestyle; the 200 freestyle relay is third; Hadrava is 20th in the backstroke; Riipinen is 17th in the breaststroke; and Pocquette is 20th in the breaststroke.
