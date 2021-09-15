HIBBING — Her team may have suffered a 3-1 loss to Grand Rapids on Tuesday, but Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson saw some things coming out of that match.
She’s hoping her Bluejackets can carry that forward today when they travel to Hermantown to take on the Hawks in a 7 p.m. contest.
It’s been a tough start of the season for Hibbing, which will be playing in its seventh-straight road game.
Peterson said her team is handling the traveling just fine.
“It would be nice to sprinkle in some home games here-and-there,” Peterson said. “It would be nice to have some home-court advantage, but it hasn’t been terrible. They’re handling it well.
“They want more fans there, and they’re trying to get more support to come. It’s hard.”
In the loss to the Thunderhawks, Peterson said her team played well in a set-one victory, but after that, things started rolling downhill.
“The first set, I finally got to see how they can play,” she said. “It was awesome. They kept it interesting, and they kept up with them. Ultimately, Grand Rapids got us.”
What happened?
“We get down on our mistakes, then mistake after mistake happens,” Peterson said. “We can’t pull ourselves out of that quickly.”
Hermantown is 2-0 on the season, with three matches not reported. The Hawks did beat Duluth East in five games, however.
“I expect to see another good team, and a well-fought battle,” Peterson said. “We have to carry over our quickness with our approaches, then we have to play as a team. We need some mental toughness.”
That mental toughness comes-and-goes at times.
“We hit a breaking point in the middle here, but now, I’m starting to see us go back up,” Peterson said. “I’m reminding them that when they do get down on themselves, it reflects on the whole team. They have to be supportive.”
