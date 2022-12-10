HIBBING—If you’ve been to Giants Ridge lately, you may have noticed the Hibbing Alpine Ski Team sporting a new look.
For the first time in nearly a decade, the team has been outfitted in matching jackets, a stark contrast to the hodgepodge of winter wear the team had previously been skiing in.
It’s a symbol of team unity in a basically individual sport and according to Bluejacket head coach Brice Walli, it seems to have drawn the team closer together.
“I’m really seeing it this year, especially with how our senior captains, Adam Vinopal and Carter Bungarden have been stepping up, taking the younger skiers under their wing and being a positive influence on them,” Walli said. You can see them trying to pump up the team and get them to buy in to ‘Hey, we have a real good team and have a great shot this year.’”
The Bluejacket boys squad is not only good but deep. At the top of the order, Vinopal finished last season with a 19th place finish at the Section Seven meet, just one place out of a State berth. Undeterred, Vinopal jumped right back into training in the offseason.
“Both Adam and Carter have been hitting the weights real hard—you can see they have the fire. They want it this year,” Walli said. “So far on the hill Adam is looking as good as he ever has. He’s got some new skis under him that he’s working in but I think he’s definitely on pace.”
Second seed Bungarden spent the majority of last season right on VInopal’s tails and the duo proved a nice one-two punch for the Bluejackets.
After those top two seeds, things get interesting with Hibbing’s boys squad having a highly competitive group in the middle seeds. Throughout the last few seasons, seniors Andrew Lees and AIden Smerud and juniors Edric Cardona, Logan Maxwell, Sam Gabradi and Zander Cuffe have all gone back and forth in the results.
“It’s obviously too early to talk about Sections but at some point down the road Sections is going to come into the conversation because we’ve got eight boys fighting for six spots. If I had to choose them right now I couldn’t,” Walli said. “If it’s anything like last season you put all those names into a hat and pick up the fastest one that day.”
“But this is where we are going to be so strong as a team this season. We have eight boys and they are all capable of a top 15 finish. This could be the best top to bottom team we’ve had in a long time. If you keep all of six of your skiers in the top 20 or 25, you’re going to State. That’s the name of the game!”
Just behind the upperclassmen is a trio of up and coming freshmen in Jake Walli, Adin Nelson and Ethan Hess who are waiting for their shot.
“They’re waiting but I wouldn’t say they are patiently waiting. They’re ready to pounce,” said Walli. “They’re eyeing those Sections spots. In fact, they just asked me the other day, “how many guys do I have to beat out?’ Seeing that fire out of those ninth graders is great!”
The Bluejacket girls team will be led by junior Hilda Knuckey, who before missing the Section Meet due to an injury suffered was having a phenomenal season. She went back and forth with Rock Ridge’s Mia Schuchard who capped her year by advancing to State. Walli says Knuckey is showing no lingering effects from her injury and has been looking great during training.
“She’s skiing as smooth and as strong as ever, you can never say she’s a lock but if she skis as good as she normally does I have every confidence that girl is going to make it to State.”
Chloe Price is the lone senior on the girls side and a solid points earner for the team last season. Price is on new equipment this season and Walli expects good results out of her as well. Also in the mix are sophomores Sylvie Wetzel and Abby Helms who spent the last season in good-natured intra-squad competition. Wetzel finished ahead of Helms in a majority of the races with Helms edging her by two hundredths of a second at the Section Meet to take bragging rights into the summer.
“It’s awesome watching those two compete,” Walli said. “They’re such great friends, too and both bring so much positive energy to the hill.”
Also returning from last year’s girls’ squad are sophomore Luci Bretto and freshman Tayla Damyanovich. Bretto, like Price, has been a reliable points earner for the team and Damyanovich, after just one season of competitive ski racing began to impress late in the season.
“Tayla had glimpses of greatness,” Walli beamed. “She has a sneaky fast form—just quietly fast. I think she’ll be catching up with those tenth grade girls really soon.”
With the first race not scheduled until December 23, the Bluejackets will take advantage of lots of hill time at Giants Ridge before tackling the course for real.
“We’re in the thick of training for the next 20 days or so,’’ said Walli. “But it’s a lot better than making those kids race before they are ready. But we’re definitely excited to kick off another year. It should be exciting.”
