HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team has been off for awhile, but the Bluejackets will hit the court running today when they travel to Virginia to take on the Blue Devils, beginning at 4 p.m.
The last time Hibbing played was Sept. 9, in a 6-1 win over Duluth Denfeld.
Over these past six days, Bluejacket coach Gary Conda has worked his team harder than ever.
“We’ve been beating up on each other in challenge matches,” Conda said. “I’ve been moving the lineup around a little bit, moreso in doubles than in singles. We’re looking forward to seeing Virginia.
“We saw them here in our Quad, but we didn’t play them. We look like we’re going to have a competitive match.”
Virginia is coming off a 4-3 loss to Eveleth-Gilbert on Tuesday, which didn’t surprise Conda at all.
“I know most of the girls there,” Conda said. “I know Eveleth won, but it could be the other way around the next time they play. We have both of those teams coming up. It’s a challenge for us.
“We’ll see if we’ve improved.”
Conda said he won’t do much changing with his lineup.
If he does tinker with it, he might switch up some of his doubles teams.
“Our singles will run the same way, but I might have a couple of changes at second and third doubles,” Conda said. “We’re working our lineup to get better. I can’t change Virginia.”
Conda doesn’t have any idea what the Blue Devils might throw at his team, but he’s not too concerned with that.
“We’ll go and play the best tennis we can,” Conda said. “Every match is a challenge. I’m sure that one singles will be tough for us. We may have more depth and two, three and four singles.
“Doubles is a tossup. I’m looking forward to it.”
