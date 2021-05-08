BRAINERD — The Hibbing High School boys tennis team split two matches at the Brainerd Triangular held Saturday.
The Bluejackets beat Moorhead 7-0, then lost the host Warriors by that same 7-0 count.
Against the Spuds, Drew Anderson beat Oscar Berguson 6-3, 6-1; Cooper Hendrickson downed Brody Hansen 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Jack Gabardi downed Lane Cirks 6-0, 7-5; and Isaiah Hildenbrand beat Ben Hazeldine 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Isaac Hildenbrand and Tristen Babich beat Adam Pettys and Henry Skatvold 6-4, 6-2; Andrew Hendrikson and Benny Galli downed Elliot Kolle and Ben Voxland 0-6, 6-0, 6-1; and Brady Fosso and Keaton Petrick upended Caden Filippi and Mason Voxland 6-4, 6-3.
Against Brainerd, Matthew Morghan beat Isaac Hildenbrand 6-0, 4-6, 7-5; Kay Anderson downed Cooper Hendrickson 6-1, 6-2; Noah Madsen beat Gabardi 6-4, 6-0; and Ben Boberg beat Isaiah Hildenbrand 7-6 (7-2), 6-0.
In doubles, RJ Campbell and Beck Borber 6-2, 6-2; Eli McCankey and Jaden Emslande downed Hendrikson and Galli 6-1, 6-3; and Clark Hoshan and Will Aadland downed Petrick and Tyler Fisher 6-1, 6-0.
Hibbing 7, Moorhead 0
Singles: No. 1 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Oscar Berguson, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Brody Hansen, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); No. 3 — Jack Gabardi, H. def. Lane Cirks, 6-0, 7-5; No. 4 — Isaiah Hildenbrand, H, def. Ben Hazeldine, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Isaac Hildenbrand-Tristen Babich, H, def. Adam Pettys-Henry Skatvold, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 — Andrew Hendrikson-Benny Galli, H, def. Elliot Kolle-Ben Voxland, 0-6, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 — Brady Fosso-Keaton Petrick, H, def. Caden Filippi-Mason Voxland, 6-4, 6-3.
Brainerd 7, Hibbing 0
Singles: No. 1 — Matthew Morghan, B, def. Isaac Hildenbrand, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5; No. 2 — Kay Anderson, B, def. Cooper Hendrickson, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 — Noah Madsen, B, def. Gabardi, 6-4, 6-0; No. 4 — Ben Boberg, B, def. Isaiah Hildenbrand, 7-6 (7-2), 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — RJ Campbell-Beck Borber, B, def. Anderson-Babich, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 — Eli McCankey-Jaden Emslande, B, def. Andrew Hendrikson-Galli, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 — Clark Hoshan-Will Aadland, B, def. Petrick-Tyler Fisher, 6-1, 6-0.
