HIBBING — Last year, the Hibbing High School girls and boys cross country teams placed second and sixth, respectively, at the Lake Superior Conference Meet.
The Bluejackets would like to improve upon those finishes today when the LSC Meet begins at 4:30 p.m. with the girls varsity race at the Grand View Golf Course in Duluth.
With already one year’s experience in the LSC, Hibbing coach James Plese is hoping his teams can take that next step forward.
“We know what to expect, and we’re hoping for a little bit better performances than what we did last year,” Plese said. “ Last year was nothing to be ashamed of, but it was uncharted territory being that it was year No. 1.
“This year, the girls are sitting in a prime position to take a Lake Superior Conference championship home with us. That would be nice seeing as it’s our second year in it.”
The Bluejackets will have to get through Proctor for one. The Rails won it last year.
“We’ve beaten them throughout the year,” Plese said. “I’m taking anything away from them, but we’re hoping to continue to do what we’ve done all season.”
The top 14 girls will earn All-Conference honors.
If everything goes well, Plese could get all seven of his runners in that mix.
“I don’t think I’ve seen that often,” Plese said. “Even in the IRC, I don’t think we’ve got seven in the top 15. This is a special group of kids we’ve got, and it could be a special season for them.”
Mileena Sullivan will try to win the race out-right. Avery Kukowski, Gianna Figueroa have switched off as Hibbing’s No. 2 runner this season. Sullivan missed the Ely race with a minor injury.
Abigail Theien had a nice race in Ely, taking over for Sullivan, who was out with a minor injury. Jocelyn Strukel, Jorie Anderson and Hannah Farnsworth round out the top seven, along with Tara Hertling.
Reese Aune and Emma Reini are closing in on one of those spots.
“That’s a solid crew there,” Plese said. “We have 10 girls pushing each other. That’s good to see.”
On the boys side, it will be a little tougher for the Bluejackets to win the team title, but Plese wants to see his team battle Grand Rapids for the second spot in the standings.
“We should have an improvement over last year,” Plese said. “We’re shooting for top three, and if things fall our way, we’ve beaten Rapids once this year, so it’s not unheard of to think we’re pushing Rapids.
“It might boil down to Rapids and Hibbing renewing an old IRC rivalry in the LSC. They should be hoping to go for a conference title.”
Taite Murden, Silas Langner, Lucas Arnhold and Joey Gabardi are the top four runners, and they all have a legitimate shot at going top 14.
Christian Massich, Jack Bottoms and Brady Janezich will round out the lineup, but Jake Walli and Nick Ruzich can still battle for spots on the team.
On the bright side, Plese did get all of his runners under 19-minutes at Ely, which is a far cry from year’s past.
“Not too long ago, the boys were celebrating breaking 20 at the end of the year,” Plese said. “We always tried to temper that and say, ‘Breaking 20 is nice, but that’s not getting you anywhere.
“Now, our top eight are under 19. With those eight, we haven’t had that in a long time. We’re excited, but realistic. We’re in a good spot. Hopefully, with the new conference and new training we’ve been doing, we’re primed for a run in the championship season.”
