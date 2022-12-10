HIBBING—If there’s one word to describe the Hibbing High School wrestling team it would be experience.
The Bluejackets have several state wrestlers returning to the 2022-23 team, which could bode well for the team this season.
That’s why Hibbing coach Ray Pierce is excited to get the season started because there’s a chance the Bluejackets could vie for the Section 7AA title.
“All of our seniors, but one, have gone to the state meet,” Pierce said. “We expect them to lead, and to keep doing what they’re doing. They have to take it to the next level, and with six guys coming back, we need the other guys in spots to step up.
“If they do that, we can make a run at a section title.”
Those seniors who advanced to state as junior include Bryson Larrabee, Thomas Hagen, Drew Shay. Trevor VonBrethorst is the other senior.
They are joined on the team by Christian Jelle, Ian Larrabee and Cooper Hendrickson, who also went to state.
“With those six state participants, we expect them to go out there looking for a win, but also going for six,” Pierce said.
Jelle, who is only a freshman, is ranked third in the state at 120.
“I expect him to be a good start at the bottom of our lineup to break up some of the points we might not get at the bottom,” Pierce said. “From 160 on, we could potentially be looking at pinning all of the way up.”
The Bluejackets’ Alex Henderson will be wrestling at 285.
“I expect big things from Alex,” Pierce said. “A lot of the heavyweights in our section have graduated, so I’m hoping Alex picks things up and finishes it at the end. I’m looking to win all of those weights.
“That’s what we expect from our team.”
Pierce is also hoping that Kaden Sweeney stays healthy and injury free all year.
“He could be a big addition for us,” Pierce said. “He has separated himself from Christian, so he will be a starter on our team. He won’t be bumped out by Christian. He’ll have his own spot this season.
“He’s looking sharp in the room, so I’m expecting that to be a nice hole filled. He’s a solid wrestler with decent skills. He could make a run at sections and go to state.”
As usual, there’s still some spots in Pierce’s lineup that need fixing.
“We still have a couple of holes in the lighter weights,” he said. “Kids grow and get bigger, so they start bouncing up into different areas. What could have been a hole to fill, they start running against each other.
“That’s the tough part when they start clogging up. Now, you’re trying to cut weight to make a spot for somebody bumped out the lineup, but as individuals, when they do clog up, that makes for better individual wrestlers. They’re working harder in the room to get that spot.”
Now, they all need to start wrestling like champions.
“We have to start thinking like champions and acting like champions,” Pierce said. “We have to do what champions do. We have to focus on each match. We’re the darkhorse. Nobody is looking at us.
“We didn’t make the team rankings, so teams might be looking past us. They want to prove we can win a section championship. I can see the change in the room. I see the kids believing it. The mental attitude in the room has changed. They believe our destiny is at the state meet. They’re excited to go out and compete.”
