HIBBING — Five Hibbing High School wrestlers will continue their bids for state today when they travel to Foley for the Section 7AA and Section 8AA Individual Prelims, beginning at 10 a.m.
At 106 pounds, Christian Jelle (24-7) will take on Parker Zutter (30-4) of PL/PR.
At 145 pounds, David Platt (27-1) will wrestle against Zeke Noel (14-12) of UCBB.
At 160 pounds, Bryson Larrabee (21-4) tangles with Blake Lorentz (13-3) Perham.
At 170 pounds, Thomas Hagen (14-9) battles with Blaine Henderson (24-0) of Detroit Lakes.
At 220 pounds, Ian Larrabee (16-12) matches up with Hunter Fischer (16-3) of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
Mason Marx of Nshwauk-Keewatin/Greenway was the lone Titan to make it to the second day of the event.
Marx (14-4) takes on Wyatt Dunham (19-2) of UCBB.
The top two wrestlers in each weight class will advance on to state, which is being held at St. Michael-Albertville High School next week.
