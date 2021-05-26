HHS girls to rely on depth in IRC championships

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls track team has experienced some success this season, and Bluejacket coach Serena Sullivan is hoping that continues.
That’s because Hibbing will be competing in the Iron Range Conference Meet, which begins at 3:30 p.m. today at Mesabi East High School.
It will be the Bluejackets last IRC Meet, so Sullivan is hoping to end it on a high note.
“I’m feeling good about it,” Sullivan said. “The girls all look fantastic. They’re working out all of their little final details and things, making sure their handoffs are precise. I feel like everyone is doing well.
“We’re such a young team, but we’re able to spread everybody thin and get a good variety of events between all of them. They’re not stuck on certain things yet.”
With the ability to do that, Hibbing should have some balanced scoring during the meet.
“No. 1, it gives them the chance to experience the other events instead of just sticking to sprinting or distances,” Sullivan said. “Because of that, I’m able to throw one girl in the 800 and the same girl in the 200.
“That gives us a big benefit to competition.”
Sullivan expects to have some top athletes, but she’s hoping the depth of her team scores some points.
“We’ll have some that will score on the higher side but where we’re strong is in that middle area,” Sullivan said. “We have a lot of younger girls that are getting stronger and stronger in each meet.
“They are slowly creeping up to the middle of the front packs.”
Sullivan is no stranger to the IRC Meet. Like boys coach James Plese, she’s hoping this Hibbing team leaves its mark on their final run at the IRC title.
“Obviously, we’d like to go out with a bang, and I hope we can hold true to all of the wins we’ve had the past few years,” Sullivan said. “I hope it’s celebrational, but it could also be emotional or a downer. We’ll have to pick our heads back up, and keep going.
“Everybody can have a bad day. You can’t predict everything.”
