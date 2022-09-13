MORA — Mileena Sullivan ran a time of 20:02.6 to place first overall at the Mora Invite held Tuesday at the Mora Golf Course.
Sullivan out-raced Kendra Swanson and Taylor Bourgoine of the Northwest Nighthawks and Lizzy Harnell of Proctor to win the race.
That finish helped the Bluejackets repeat as champions with 68 points. The Nighthawks scored 69 for second, followed by South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range with 102.
Pierz was fourth at 107, followed by Proctor at 128, Pine City 168, Providence Academy 213, Cloquet 227, Hinckley-Finlayson 237, Hermantown 238, Duluth Denfeld 265, Mora 266, Rock Ridge 280, Foley 323 and Rush City 441.
Placing behind Sullivan was Gianna Figueroa, who placed ninth in 21:08.6. Abigail Theien was 16th (21:37.7), Jocelyn Strukel 20th (21:47.2) and Avery Kukowski 29th (22:36.7).
Jorie Anderson was 30th in 22:46.7, and Reese Aune was 32nd in 22:53.8.
The Wolverines were led by Miia Johnson in 45th (23:30.7), followed by Maija Lamppa in 54th (23:55.5), Nora Stark 55th (23:55.9), Brynley Heisel 77th (25:28.4), Amanda Johnson 78th (25:36.2) and Emma Lamppa 79th (25:36.3).
South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range was led by Evelyn Brodeen in eighth place, with a time of 21:02.8. Addison Burkhardt was 17th (21:39.4), Zoey Burckhardt 22nd (22:02.9), Tegan Fordahl 31st (22:51.9), Scar Vanderscheuren 34th (22:55.5).
On the boys side, Cameron Stocke of
Rock Ridge was first overall in 16:39.5.
Casey Aune was 12th in 18:20.0, followed by Jake Bradach in 24th (18:46.6), Jack Kendall 25th (18:47.0) and Jared Delich 26th (18:47.0).
Connor Matschiner was 45th in 19:42.3, and Adrian Rausch was 69th in 20:23.3.
The Wolverines won the team title with 88 points, followed by Northwest Nighthawks with 115, Pine City 120, Foley 128, then Hibbing in fifth with 183.
Pierz was next at 217, Cloquet 220, Proctor 226, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range 246, Providence Academy 257, Princeton 258, Mora 298, St. Cloud Christian 301, Duluth Denfeld 304, Hermantown 324, North Branch 334, NLA/LILA 448, Rush City 481 and Hinckley-Finlayson 582.
Leading the Bluejackets were Lucas Arnhold, who placed 18th in 18:37.4, Taite Murden 28th (18:51.0), Joey Gabardi 32nd (19:03.3), Silas Langner 52nd (19:52.6) and Jake Walli 53rd (19:53.9).
Christian Massich was 58th in 20:02.5, and Nick Ruzich was 59th in 20:02.5.
South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range was led by Sawyer FierkeLepp, who placed 19th in 18:37.6, Tyler Morse 33rd (19:12.5), Quinn FierkeLepp in 91st (21:19.0) Grayson Reichensperger 103rd (21:51.5), Owen Erickson 119th (22:58.7) and Caleb Fries 128th (25:18.2).
