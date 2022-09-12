HIBBING — It’s another chance for the Hibbing High School girls cross country team to prove their mettle.
The Bluejackets won the Mora Invite last season, and they will try to repeat as champions when the race kicks off 4:45 p.m. for the girls and 5:10 for the boys at the Mora Golf Course.
The Hibbing girls are coming off a second-place finish at the Titan Invite, and Plese would like to see them win this invite again.
A total of 23 teams will be running in the races.
“This is our largest meet to date,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “This will be a good test because it is such a large meet. It will be nice to see some other schools here and mix it up a little bit.
“For the girls, we’re hoping to go back and defend our crown, and have a good showing.”
Plese is hoping that Mileena Sullivan can continue her success, along with Gianna Figueroa.
“She let the Brainerd girls dictate her race,” Plese said. “We talked about how that can be good if you’re going for it, but you also have to run within a reasonable talent level. Just run your race. Be smart.
“You can’t be pulled along and hope. You have to pick and choose your spots. She’s learning. She hasn’t been a full time runner up until the last year and a half. She’s digging into the running and figuring some of this stuff out. It’s a process.”
Plese said there will be some girls there that will push Sullivan.
“That’s what I’m exciting to see,” Plese said. “Gianna, Abby (Theien) and Jocelyn (Strukel), we need to get them to pack up a little more. If they do that, that will be good for us.
“One through four, we’re solid, but number five, they’re running well, but the gap is too big. That will come down to Avery (Kukowski), Reese (Aune) and Jorie (Anderson). It’s been fun to watch so far. They have to show up and be mentally ready to go.”
The race will be a little section preview.
“If nothing, we will see them, but we can make a statement again,” Plese said.
On the boys side, Plese didn’t see Grand Rapids on the list of teams, but that’s one team Hibbing will have to battle with in the section.
“Rock Ridge is probably looking at contending for the state title,” Plese said. “That’s not where we’re at, but our pack of boys needs to keep going.”
Lucas Arnhold has been rounding into shape, and led the Bluejackets at the Titan Invite.
“I’m proud of the way he raced at G/N-K,” Plese said. “He was consistent in mile one and two, but he fell apart in mile three. That’s a product of a lack of offseason conditioning.
“He knows that, so we’re working on that still.”
Joey Gabardi, Taite Murden and Silas Langner will be counted on to make some noise.
“That quartet has to stick together and push,” Plese said. “Then we have Nick (Ruzich), Christian (Massich) and Jake (Walli). Christian has been consistent for us. Nick is new. He started out rough, but in his last two races, he’s putting it together.
“Jake was a big surprise in our last meet. He’s running strong. He’s not going to overthink it. He’s going to run his race.”
Some of these runners have to break out of their comfort zones.
“We get too comfortable running behind so and so,” Plese said. “I’m excited to see what a couple of those runners will do. They have to let loose a little bit. I don’t think a top two is out of the question.
“With this amount of teams, if we can finish in the top four, I’ll be happy with that. I hope they’re ready to go.”
