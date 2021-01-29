HIBBING — It’s been a tough two weeks for the Hibbing High School girls basketball team.
The Bluejackets were mired in a four-game losing streak, having lost to Hermantown, Virginia, Bemidji and Grand Rapids.
Hibbing was in need of a win, and Haley Hawkinson and Jacie Clusiau made it happen.
Hawkinson scored 25 points and Clusiau had 13, including four threes, as the Bluejackets snapped that four-game skid with a 53-39 Iron Range Conference victory over Mesabi East Friday at the high school gymnasium.
Hawkinson scored some crucial points during a second-half rally, while Clusiau stepped up in the first half with 10 points to finally get Hibbing into the win column.
“It was frustrating,” Hibbing coach Matt Erickson said. “We played some tough teams along the way. To play tough teams at the beginning of the season when we’re not at our best, we have to remember that.
“It’s frustrating when we have high expectations right from the get-go with a group of seniors like this. We can’t lose the focus for the end of the season. That’s what is the most important thing, and we’re heading in the right direction.”
The Bluejackets needed a good start, and that's what they got.
With those 10 points from Clusiau, Hibbing had a 22-10 lead.
“We had a little more pressure defensively,” Erickson said. “We held them to one shot most of the time. They didn’t get many second-chance opportunities. Our defense and defensive rebounding was key to that first start of the half.
“That gave us a chance to do something on offense, too.”
Mesabi East coach Chris Whiting didn’t want to leave Clusiau unguarded.
“We knew Clusiau could hit threes,” Whiting said. “We didn’t want her to hit open threes, but we gave her three open threes. She did what she was supposed to do with them.”
Mesabi East also has a good 3-point shooter in Hannah Hannuksela, and she proved that by hitting consecutive 3-pointers to draw the Giants to within six, 24-18.
Hawkinson responded with four-straight points as the Bluejackets took a 29-19 lead into halftime.
With that 11-point lead, Erickson was hoping his team would open the second half strong, but Hibbing missed its first five shots, which allowed the Giants to get back into the game.
Stevie Hakala hit a 3-pointer as did Hannuksela. Kora Forsline added four points to make it 32-29.
“I warned the girls coming out of the half to have a good start to the second half to keep this rolling,” Erickson said. “We didn’t, but they’re resilient. They came back from that. They picked it up on defense, which created some turnovers and got us some easy baskets.
“There were less opportunities for them, too. It was about defense tonight.”
Just after Forsline’s three-point play, Hannusela picked up her fourth foul eight minutes into the second half and went to the bench.
With Hannuksela out, Hibbing went on a 10-0 run to make 41-29.
Reese Aune had a steal and a basket, Hawkinson hit a deuce and Clusiau and Makenzie Clough both hit 3-pointers to give the Bluejackets that 12-point lead.
“When a team loses their star player for a while, you have to take advantage of it,” Erickson said. “We put pressure on their other players. We were able to get some good opportunities on offense.”
Having Hannuksela out threw Mesabi East off balance.
“I was happy with the comeback we had in the second half to get it to within two, then Hannah got her fourth foul, then it went back up to nine quick,” Whiting said. “That was crucial, but it was a good experience for the other girls because Hannah isn’t always going to be around.”
Hannuksela came back into the game with 9:36 to play, but that’s when Hawkinson took over, scoring eight points to extend the Bluejackets’ lead.
“Hawkinson dribbled past us tonight and hit some outside shots,” Whiting said. “She had a nice game.”
That’s what Erickson wants to see out of his senior leader.
“We always expect Haley to be our go-to player in crucial situations, especially when they were putting pressure on us trying to claw their way back into the game,” Erickson said. “She wasn’t out there for a little while because she had four fouls.
“I didn’t want her to get that fifth, but our other players stepped up and were able to handle the pressure. She got back out there and closed the deal.”
Hannuksela finished with 15 points for Mesabi East.
ME 19 20 — 39
HHS 28 25 — 53
Mesabi East: Hannah Hannuksela 15, Stevie Hakala 7, Kora Forsline 6, Aaliyah Sahr 5, Alexa Fossell 3, Maija Hill 2, Elli Theel 1.
Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson 25, Jacie Clusiau 13, Reese Aune 6, Makenzie Clough 5, Fanci Williams 4.
Total Fouls: Mesabi East 13; Hibbing 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mesabi East 11-15; Hibbing 4-10; 3-pointers: Hannuksela 4, Hakala, Sahr, Hawkinson 2, Clusiau 4, Clough.
Boys Basketball
Duluth East 73
Hibbing 61
DULUTH — Noah Paulson had 24 points in leading the Greyhounds to the 12-point victory over the Bluejackets at home Friday.
Also hitting double figures for Duluth East were Matty Thompson with 18, Giovanni Saldivar 12 and Zaa Buffalo 11.
Mayson Brown led Hibbing with 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Ayden McDonald had 15 and Tre Holmes 14.
HHS 30 31 — 61
DE 33 40 — 73
Hibbing: Mayson Brown 24, Tre Holmes 14, Parker Maki 8, Ayden McDonald 15.
Duluth East: Zaa Buffalo 11, Giovanni Saldivar 12, Kastelic 6, Matty Thompson 18, Noah Paulson 24.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 13; Duluth East 15 ; Fouled Out: Eli Erickson, Paulson; Free Throws; Hibbing 10-12; Duluth East 10-16; 3-pointers: Brown 4, Holmes 3, McDonald 2, Buffalo, Saldivar 3, Kastelic 2, Thompson.
