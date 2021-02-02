HIBBING — Hibbing High School girls basketball coach Matt Erickson wasn’t sure what to expect from Greenway, but the Bluejackets had their hands full.
The Raiders came out in a stingy man-to-man defense, which gave Hibbing fits, especially early on.
The Bluejackets needed to respond, and thanks to 22 points from Haley Hawkinson, Hibbing came away with a 53-23 Iron Range Conference victory over the Raiders Tuesday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
For the first four minutes of the game, the Bluejackets only scored four points, all four from Hawkinson.
“They take pride in their defense,” Erickson said. “They try to keep themselves in a game that way. We let their physical and scrappy play get to us. They took us away from shots that we would normally have taken when we’re not facing a team like that.
“They were bumping us and holding us, and that’s going to happen. We have to be a little bit more patient and work harder to get open, but when we are open, when the opportunity is there, we have to take it.”
Fortunately for the Bluejackets, they were able to adjust sooner rather than later to that pressure.
“We were a little bit off on offense,” Erickson said. “We did some things we don’t normally do. We hope to be able to learn from it, and obviously we did because in the second half we put it together.”
Hibbing actually put it together at the 12:10 mark of the first half.
The Bluejackets went on a 18-0 run to take a 22-7 lead, and they never looked back.
“We finally created some turnovers defensively, and that gave us some easy baskets,” Erickson said. “That took their confidence away.”
The Raiders went over 11 minutes without a point, which allowed Hibbing to pull away.
“They have to do what they’re coached to do,” Greenway coach Sara Schafhauser-Wright said. “They know how to do it, but they don’t execute. We have to do what we know how to do. It’s that simple. They know what to do. They sometimes don’t quite get there.”
Even so, Greenway only trailed by 12 at the half, 25-13.
“We held them to 25 in the first half, so it’s not terrible,” Schafhauser-Wright said. “We had to box out tonight, and I thought that was our best game so far doing that. We kept them off the offensive boards.
“We let up a little in the second half, but it was a lot better defensively and rebounding.”
That wasn’t the only offensive lull Greenway had. The Raiders went just under six minutes in the second half without a point.
Hibbing took advantage of that by going on a 22-3 run to salt the game away.
“You would like to start the game that way, but in the second half, that was just as good,” Erickson said. “Being able to pour it on and let the other team know that we’re a good team. We showed that.”
It took a lot of work to do it, however.
“They have some decent players on the inside that can create problems for teams,” Erickson said. “(Jadin) Saville was good for them. She took it to us. We’re going to keep facing teams over and over that will have those post players that can dominate.
“We need to figure out a way to be better at defending them.”
Also hitting double figures for Hibbing was Reese Aune with 13.
Saville finished with nine points to pace the Raiders.
GHS 13 10 — 23
HHS 25 28 — 53
Greenway: Jadin Saville 9, Kennedy Hanson 4, Nicholle Ramirez 4, Baylie Jo Norris 3, Talia Saville 2, Frankie Cuellar 1.
Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson 22, Reese Aune 13, Makenzie Clough 7, Talia Carlson 4, Fanci Williams 2, Nora Petrich 2, Rylie Forbord 2, Jacie Clusiau 1.
Total Fouls: Greenway 13; Hibbing 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 3-10; Hibbing 8-11; 3-pointers: Jadin Saville, Norris, Hawkinson, Aune 3, Clough.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 72
Cromwell 57
CROMWELL — The Tigers shot only 2-for-15 from the 3-point line, but they still found a way to win, beating the Cardinals by 15 on the road Tuesday.
Isaac Asuma led the way with 23 points for Cherry. Mason Perkovich added 15 and Zach Carpenter had 14.
“It’s good going into Eveleth 4-1,” Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said. “Cromwell was a good, physical team, and we expect to see that Thursday. At least we can score in other way, that’s for sure.”
Noah Foster had 17 to lead Cromwell. Ethan Shelton added 14 and Emmett Clark had 10.
CHS 36 36 — 72
CRHS 30 27 — 57
Cherry: Andrew Staples 2, Isaac Asuma 23, Noah Asuma 6, Sam Serna 9, Izaic Martin 3, Zach Carpenter 14, Mason Perkovich 15.
Cromwell: Michael Zoeller 3, Noah Foster 17, Zevvus Smith 2, Ethan Shelton 14, Nathan Eliason 8, Tate Blomquist 3, Emmett Clark 10.
Total Fouls: Cherry 14; Cromwell 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 8-12; Cromwell 11-14; 3-pointers: Serna, Perkovich, Zoeller, Foster 4, Shelton 2, Blomquist.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 52
Barnum 36
NASHWAUK — Gaige Waldvogel and Jeff Lorenz each had 13 points as the Spartans beat the Bombers at home Tuesday.
Brent Keranen added 10 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“It was a good win against a quality team,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said. “They were coming off a loss to Esko, but they played them tough. I was happy with our defense holding them to 16 points in the first half.
“They were working their tails off. We did a nice job rebounding and ball and limiting their second-chance opportunities. We cleaned up on the boards. It was a gritty win.”
Jacob Hultgren led Barnum with 10 points.
BHS 16 20 — 36
NK 30 22 — 52
Barnum: Reed Kornavich 2, Joe Peterson 6, Jacob Hultgren 10, William Richardson 4, Garrett Coughlin 6, Hayden Charboneau 6, Matthew Berry 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 13, Daniel Clusiau 6, Jeff Lorenz 13, Keegan Warmuth 6, Jack Lorenz 4, Brent Keranen 10.
Total Fouls: Barnum 10; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Barnum 2-3; Nashwauk-Keewatin 9-13; 3-pointers: Charboneau 2, Waldvogel 2, Clusiau 2, Jeff Lorenz 3.
Girls Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 2
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0
CLOQUET — Julia Gherardi broke a scoreless game with a goal at 12:52 of the third period, and the Bluejackets went on to blank the Lumberjacks at the Pine Valley Ice Shelter Tuesday.
Monroe Rewertz would score at 13:47 to give Hibbing/Chisholm that two-goal cushion, then Addison Hess did the rest, stopping 29 Cloquet/Esko/Carlton shots to get the shutout.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “It was nice to see them get rewarded. All of the girls worked hard, and we got solid goaltending from Addison.
“We started the game a little too aggressively, taking three-straight penalties. The team did a nice job killing, especially the 5-on-3. It’s definitely a game we can build off of moving forward.”
Araya Kaminski had 28 saves for the Lumberjacks.
HC 0 0 2 — 2
CEC 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 1. HC, Julia Gherardi (Aune Boben), 12:52; 2. HC, Monroe Rewertz (Megan Bussey, Annika Lundell), 13:47.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 5-9-15—29; Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Araya Kaminski 10-12-6—28.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6; Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 1-2.
Girls Basketball
Duluth Marshall 95
Cherry 52
CHERRY — Gianna Kneepkens scored 46 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Hilltoppers beat the Tigers on the road Tuesday.
Merlea Mrozik added 14 points, and Ava Meierotto had 13 for Marshall.
Cherry was led by Courtney Sajdak with 14 points, and Jessa Schroetter had 11.
DM 52 43 — 95
CHS 24 28 — 52
Duluth Marshall: Ava Meierotto 13, Ada Skafte 9, Gianna Kneepkens 46, Merlea Mrozik 14, Laila Monroe 8, Jada Kirk 2, Pearl Swanson 3.
Cherry: Jessa Schroetter 11, Lauren Staples 1, Courtney Sajdak 14, Danielle Clement 3, Kaylya Cappo 2, Kacie Zganjar 9, Elle Ridge 8, Jillian Sajdak 4.
Total Fouls: Duluth Marshall 14; Cherry 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth Marshall 11-14; Cherry 7-19; 3-pointers: Meierotto 3, Skafte 3, Kneepkens 6, Mrozik 2, Courtney Sajdak 2, Clement.
