MINNEAPOLIS — The Hibbing High School girls cross country team placed seventh in the Maroon Division of the Roy Griak Invite held at the Les Bolstad Golf Course on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Brainerd won the meet with 112 points, followed by Perham at 146, Divine Savior Holy Angels 306, Woodbury 323, Urbandale 335, Chaska 335, then the Bluejackets with 349.
Rounding out the top 10 were St. Paul Central 349, ADM Adel 375 and Amery 400.
A total of 51 teams competed in the Maroon Division.
Hibbing was led by Mileena, who placed 32nd in 20:46.7. She was followed across the finish line by Gianna Figueroa in 52nd (21:17.8); Avery Kukowski 84th (21:50.0); Abigail Theien 87th (21:54.7); and Jorie Anderson 106th (22:03.9).
Rock Ridge placed 17th with a total of 530 points.
Nora Stark led the way for the Wolverines with a 38th-place finish in 20:54.4. Maija Lamppa was 45th (21:09.0), Avah Kraushaar 99th (22:01.8); Miia Johnson 192nd (22:58.0); and Katelyn Torrel 193rd (22:58.2).
Emma Lamppa was 200th (23:06.2); Brynley Heisel 233rd (23:33.9); Becca Koslowski 278th (24:12.1); Amanda Johnson 284th (24:19.1); and Aday Papin 390th (26:18.8).
In the boys Maroon Division, Hibbing placed 27th with a 729 points.
Lucas Arnhold was 117th 9n 18:39.3, followed by Taite Murden 130th (18:50.0); Joey Gabardi 137th (18:54.7), Silas Langner 180th (19:18.0); and Christian Massich 213th (19:29.9).
Jack Bottoms was 234th (19:41.0); Jake Walli 242nd (19:45.2); Nick Ruzich 246th (19:46.0); Brady Janezich 261st (19:50.2); and Sam Baumgardner 333rd (20:35.1).
The Rock Ridge boys placed 21st with 688 points in the boys Gold Division.
Cameron Stocke placed 17th in 16:19.6. Jake Bradach was 102nd in 17:22.3; Jack Kendall 155th (17:40.0); Jared Delich 211th (17:59.0); and Connor Matschiner 243rd (18:11.7).
John Kendall was 251st (18:14.3); Casey Aune 283rd (18:24.7); Grant Hutar 414th (19:25.3); Adrian Rausch 426 (19:31.2) and Brady Alaspa 458th (19:54.8).
