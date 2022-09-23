MINNEAPOLIS — The Hibbing High School girls cross country team placed seventh in the Maroon Division of the Roy Griak Invite held at the Les Bolstad Golf Course on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

Brainerd won the meet with 112 points, followed by Perham at 146, Divine Savior Holy Angels 306, Woodbury 323, Urbandale 335, Chaska 335, then the Bluejackets with 349.

