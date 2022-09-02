HIBBING — What can the Hibbing High School girls cross country team do for an encore?
Hopefully, win another Section 7AA title and advance to state.
The Bluejackets did that last season, breaking a long dry spell, and Hibbing coach James Plese is hoping for the same result during the 2022 season.
The one thing the Bluejackets can’t do, however, is get complacent.
At least Plese has seniors Reese Aune and Miriam Milani to keep things on an even keel.
“Those two, first and foremost, will set the tone for us as leaders,” Plese said. “I trust that’s going to be the case. I’ve been fortunate to get them both in a position where they’re not always going to be our top one or two runners on the team.
“They do contribute, whether that’s filling in the top seven, or by setting the tone by making sure the kids are warming up and staying engaged. We need that because it’s mental and physical. Even if they’re not No. 1 on the team, they’re setting a good example for the rest of the girls on how to be a good teammate.”
Aune and Milani have to make sure the team stays on an even keel.
“It’s nice that Reese has a little experience from being a member of a basketball team that went to state,” Plese said. “She knows you can’t just return and be as good as you were.
“It’s nice to know that they we’re showing up, putting in that extra effort and we’re not just satisfied. That’s where you worry about getting complacent.”
Plese hasn’t noticed any sign of that in practices.
“They’re not satisfied,” he said. “They want to keep going. They want to compete. We’re happy with the way they’ve been progressing.”
The junior class has Justine McDannold, Jocelyn Strukel, Mileena
Sullivan and Jori Anderson.
“Mileena will be someone we rely on to set the tone,” Plese said. “She doesn’t necessarily need to be that leader because we have Reese and Miriam, but she’s more than capable of doing that.
“She’s going to go out in every race and try to lead. She did that in Duluth with the Farmington girls. They were ranked No. 6 in Class AAA. She hung with that pack at Duluth East (fifth overall behind four Tigers, but ahead of the Duluth East girls).”
Plese likes her compete level.
“That’s where we want her to be,” Plese said. “That’s going to be important. When you look down the list there’s Jorie, who was a main contributor last year. Jocelyn Strukel had her ups-and-downs last year, but pound-for-pound, I don’t know if we have a tougher runner.
“She probably puts in more time into this sport than any of us. She loves running.”
The sophomore class consists of Abigail Theien, Tara Hertling, Grace Bigelow, Emma Reini and Gianna Figueroa. Freshman Audra Murden will contribute, as will eighth-grader Avery Kukowski.
It’ll be hard to crack that top seven, however.
“Abigail and Mileena went back-and-forth last year,” Plese said. “We’ll be relying on Abby. She has to carry a lot of weight for us as a sophomore. The same with Gianna. With Gianna and Jocelyn, those are our strong top four, then you throw Jorie, Miriam and Reese in there, now we have seven.”
There’s still enough competition waiting in the wings if someone should falter.
“Tara surprised herself by making the top seven in Duluth,” Plese said. “Emma has been in-and-out of the top seven last year. Grace will help. Even Audra Murden is someone we lean on. Justine filled in spots last year.
“Avery is in the same boat, and some contributors we may be surprised by could be Olivia (Theien) and Hannah (Farnsworth).”
The hope, if everyone stays healthy, is to repeat as section champions.
It won’t be easy with Proctor, North Shore and Rock Ridge in the section.
“I can’t stress that enough with the girls,” Plese said. “In every race, there might be a different No. 1 runner. They can’t get tied up in that. They have to be happy for each other, push each other and cheer each other on.
“We have to make sure that our statement is, ‘We’re going to bring in the toughest seven that we can. It might not work out your way at the end of the year, but let’s get us to that point. We have to work as a team”
