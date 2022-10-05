HHS downs Denfeld, Proctor/Hermantown

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team pulled off a double Tuesday, beating both Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld in a Triangular Meet held at the Hibbing High School Pool.
The Bluejackets downed the Rails 98-72 and the Hunters 130-30. Proctor beat Denfeld 130-33.
Hibbng ended its dual-meet schedule with a 5-1 mark, but that has no bearing on what Bluejackets coach Mike Veneziano wants to accomplish this season.
“That battle with both teams coming here for the same contest was to beat Proctor, if possible,” Veneziano said. “The only way we were going to do that is if we performed well enough and got over our soreness.
“Proctor gave us a good fight. They did beat us last year, but we did come back. I don’t put a lot of stock in winning. Sure, it’s great. I certainly don’t put a lot of stock in dual meets.”
Against Proctor/Hermantown, Geli Stenson won twice, taking the 200 freestyle in 2:04.80, and the 500 freestyle in 5:40.76.
Winning individual events were Macie Emerson in the 50 freestyle (26.92); Madison St. George in the 100 butterfly (1:07.24); and Ella Kalisch in the 100 backstroke (1:09.23).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Emerson, Emery Maki, Madison St. George and Stenson won with a time of 1:47.51, and Maki, Emerson, Kalisch and Stenson won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:57.70.
The Rails got individual wins from Ava Niksich in the 100 freestyle (58.27), Norah Gunderson in the 200 individual medley (2:32.12) and Jaana Harju in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.38).
Megan Gunderson, Norah Gunderson, Laney Gunderson and Summer Kienzle took the 200 medley relay in 2:07.98.
Against Duluth Denfeld, the Bluejackets had the same winners as they had against Proctor/Hermantown, with some additions.
Kalisch, Madison St. George, Riley St. George and Alexis Walters won the 200 medley relay in 2:12.01; Madison St. George won the 200 individual medley in 2:37.56); and Emerson in the 100 freestyle (59.13).
“Denfeld has fantastic diving, but very little depth in the swim events,” Veneziano said. “Proctor is a well-balanced, deep team, so I knew we had to perform well in order to beat them.”
Veneziano was happy with the way his team performed despite their various aches and pains.
“I know we were fatigued because we’ve been working hard,” Veneziano said. “That was going to play a factor, but I wanted to see how well we could shrug that off and still perform.
“I thought we did a good job with that. We didn’t set the world on fire, but we have to battle through that. You have to be able to get yourself out of your comfort zone. You don’t have to tell me you’re sore or tired. I get it. If you’re not, I question your work ethic frankly.”
But again, it’s all about the process rather than the outcomes.
“We put it together well,” Veneziano said. “We came out and competed. We were close on a lot of our races to what we had done for our best performances of the season. As long as we’re hitting it hard and going after it, that’s more important than the outcome.”
Marley Bugbee won the 100 breaststroke for the Hunters in 1:23.31.
Hibbing 98, Proctor/Hermantown 72
200 medley relay — 1. Proctor/Hermantown (Megan Gunderson, Norah Gunderson, Laney Gunderson, Summer Kienzle), 2:07.98; 2. Hibbing (Ella Kalisch, Madison St. George, Riley St. George, Alexis Walters), 2:12.01; 3. Proctor/Hermantown (Samantha Stevens, Jaana Harju, Emma Bobbitt, Hannah Miller), 2:15.18.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, H 2:04.80; 2. Ava Niksich, PH, 2:11.62; 3. Jordyn McCormack, H, 2:21.51.
200 individual medley — 1. Norah Gunderson, PH, 2:32.12; 2. Madison St. George, H, 2:37.56; 3. Kalisch, H, 2:40.254.
50 freestyle — 1. Macie Emerson, H, 26.92; 2. Emery Maki, H, 27.20; 3. Kienzle, PH, 27.44.
100 butterfly — 1. Madison St. George, H, 1:07.24; 2. Norah Gunderson, PH, 1:08.62; 3. Riley St. George, H, 2:12.12.
100 freestyle — 1. Niksich, PH, 58.37; 2. Emerson, H, 59.13; 3. Maki, H, 59.50.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:40.76; 2. Kienzle, PH, 6:06.96; 3. McCormack, H, 6:17.98.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing/Chisholm (Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson), 1:47.51; 2. Proctor/Hermantown (Kienzle, Miller, Harju, Niksich), 1:55.59; 3. Hibbing (Walters, Riley St. George, Raini Gibson, McCormack), 1:59.35.
100 backstroke — 1. Kalisch, H, 1:09.23; 2. Mia Savage, H, 1:12.42; 3. Stevens, PH, 1:14.08.
100 breaststroke — 1. Harju, PH, 1:22.38; 2. Allana Carlson, PH, 1:25.32; 3. Desiree DiIorio, H, 1:25.76.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Maki, Emerson, Kalisch, Stenson), 3:57.70; 2. Proctor/Hermantown (Norah Gunderson, Megan Gunderson, Makayla Pearson, Niksich), 4:19.84; 3. Hibbing (Walters, Ginny Sandness, McCormack, Savage), 4:32.22.
Hibbing 130, Duluth Denfeld 30
200 medley relay — 1. Hibbing (Kalisch, Madison St. George, Riley St. George, Walters), 2:12.01; 2. Hibbing (Savage, DiIorio, Gibson, Sandness); 3. Duluth Denfeld (Kayla Franke, Marley Bugbee, Izzy Cullen-Luoma, Stella Caine), 2:22.43.
200 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 2:04.80; 2. McCormack, H, 2:21.51; 3. Naomi Ronning, H, 2:26.50.
200 individual medley — 1. Madison St. George, H, 2:37.56; 2. Kalisch, H, 2:40.25; 3. Riley St. George, H, 2:51.55.
50 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 26.92; 2. Maki, H, 27.20; 3. Walters, H, 29.01.
100 butterfly — 1. Madison St. George, H, 1:07.24; 2. Riley St. George, H, 1:12.12; 3. Gibson, H, 1:12.60.
100 freestyle — 1. Emerson, H, 59.13; 2. Maki, H, 59.50; 3. Cullen-Luoma, DD, 1:05.85.
500 freestyle — 1. Stenson, H, 5:40.76; 2. McCormack, H, 6:17.98; 3. Sandness, H, 6:43.44.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Emerson, Maki, Madison St. George, Stenson), 1:47.51; 2. Hibbing (Walters, Riley St. George, Gibson, McCormack), 1:59.35.
100 backstroke — 1. Kalisch, H, 1:09.23; 2. Savage, H, 1:12.42; 3. Elly Blazevic, DD, 1:22.64.
100 breaststroke — 1. Bugbee, DD, 1:23.31; 2. DiIorio, H, 1:25.76; 3. Gibson, H, 1:28.53.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Maki, Emerson, Kalisch, Stenson), 3:57.70; 2. Hibbing (Walters, Sandness, McCormack, Savage), 4:32.22; 3. Duluth Denfeld (Franke, Caine, Bugbee, Cullen-Luoma), 4:46.84.
