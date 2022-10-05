HHS downs Denfeld, Proctor/Hermantown

Hibbing’s Riley St. George swims in the 100 butterfly during the Bluejackets’ triangular meet with Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld Tuesday in Hibbing.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team pulled off a double Tuesday, beating both Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld in a Triangular Meet held at the Hibbing High School Pool.

The Bluejackets downed the Rails 98-72 and the Hunters 130-30. Proctor beat Denfeld 130-33.

