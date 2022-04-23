HIBBING — In the recent past, the Hibbing High School boys track team hasn’t had a lot of sprinters, but in 2022, that will be different.
The Bluejackets’ strength will be in the sprints if this season ever gets off the ground due to the weather.
That’s something Hibbing coach James Plese is looking forward to with runners like Amari Manning, Jacob Jensrud, Ethan Roy, Vincent Carlson, Logan Drews, Trevor VonBrethorst, Thomas Hagen, Ben Riipinen, Dallas Swart, Austin Pierce, Finn Eskeli and Calvin Jensrud.
“It’s nice to have that depth,” Plese said. “Our distance team has carried us in the past, but now our sprinters are strong again. Finn competed with Amari and Jacob during our informal time trials at 50-meters.
“He was No. 1. He surprised everyone, even himself. Our sprinters are solid.”
Jacob Jensrud will make some noise in the triple after winning two times during the indoor season. That doesn’t guarantee him anything when the outdoor season starts, but he’s heading toward 40-feet, which is in the mix.
The areas that need work, however, are the distance events and the throwing events, but some progress is being made in those areas.
“In the distances, our boys are young, so we’re a little bit behind there,” Plese said. “We do have a solid group of sophomores. Those guys are running against mostly older kids, so there will be some growing pains there.
“That’s a similar vein to our throwing crew. We have three sophomores. They’re big, strong boys but in the shot and disc, they’re throwing against seniors that look like college men. They’re a solid group of guys, but they have their work cut out for them going up against upperclassmen.”
The one positive is Hibbing is now in Section 7AA and will no longer have to compete against the likes of Forest Lake and Elk River.
“That’s a nice change of pace,” Plese said. “We still have Cloquet, Grand Rapids and North Branch, so by no means did this make it a cake walk, but we’ll get a more accurate reflection of where our program is right now.”
The Thunderhawks have been a thorn in the Bluejackets’ side for quite some time.
“We haven’t beaten Rapids in 15 years,” Plese said. “They’ve beaten us in every Iron Range Conference meet except last year when Rock Ridge ran over us with its distance crew.
“Now, the pieces are in place to finish in the top half of the conference.”
The one streak that Plese wants to end is getting some athletes to state. The last Hibbing track athlete to make it to state was Joey Fensteracher, which was five or six years ago.
“We need to break that dryspell, “ Plese said. “That would be infectious to getting some enthusiasm. With Joey, that dates us a little bit. It’s time for us to send a boy or boys to the state meet.”
