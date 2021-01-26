HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team started the first week of the season with two convincing wins, then the Bluejackets got put on the shelf.
In its last game, one player from the opposing team tested positive for COVID-19, and Hibbing had to pay the price for that outcome.
So the Bluejackets were quarantined for one week, missing practice and games against Hermantown and Minnehaha Academy.
After testing was concluded Wednesday, all Hibbing players tested negative, and the Bluejackets are back.
The team practiced Saturday, and now they will resume play today when Nashwauk-Keewatin comes to town for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
It’s a small blip in the road, but now, Hibbing coach Joel McDonald is hoping it’ll be smooth sailing the rest of the way.
“Unfortunately, after that opening weeknd of basketball, we got put on the back burner, but I have to give credit to our guys and how they handled it,” McDonald said. “We virtually practiced and watched quite a bit of film.
“It was productive, but it would have been better to have our two games. Fortunately, we got those rescheduled.”
Once practiced resumed, McDonald said it was business as usual.
“You could tell the guys were happy to be back,” he said. “They didn’t miss a beat, to be honest. That was a good thing, but when you think about, these guys play a decent amount throughout the course of a year.
“They like playing, so being out of the gym for five days all of a sudden, may not not affect you as much. We had a 2 ½ hour practice, and they showed up early to get some shooting in. It went well. It didn’t feel like they were gone for a week. It was a pleasant surprise.”
As far as the Spartans go, Nashwauk-Keewatin is a team Hibbing used to play in McDonald’s early years as coach.
Once the QRF ratings came into play, McDonald had to drop the Spartans off the schedule because they’re a Class A team.
With COVID-19, there was no better time to put Nashwauk-Keewatin back on the schedule.
“Kyle (Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi) wanted to play and with the shortened season and less games, we pieced together something doable,” McDonald said. “It made sense.
“We get a quality opponent from the area, so it doesn’t put anybody on the road for a great distance. It wired out.”
Hibbing will have to deal with Jack and Jeff Lorenz, along with Brent Keranen, Gaige Waldvogel and Keegan Warmuth.
“They’re a quality team all the way around,” McDonald said. “They have skill, athletic ability and size. It’s not surprising that they’re considered to be one of the better teams in Class A.
“We have size to deal with, but that’s no different than what we tend to see. You have to play the game, and we have to do the things we’ve worked on since we’ve been back, particularly on defense.”
McDonald doesn’t expect to see anything different from his despite the layoff.
“It’s game night, but when you’re dealing with young kids, you don’t know what you’re going to get,” McDonald said. “There’s no guarantees. You hope the effort is there. If we cut corners, we’ll be susceptible.
“I don’t think missing five days of practice will make or break us. These guys are appreciative of every opportunity they get. Game time means something to them, but you still have to play. Nashwauk-Keewatin will be looking to do the same thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.