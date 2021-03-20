HHS boys 5 wins 7AAA quarterfinal contest: McDonald picks up 900th career assist

HIBBING — With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and some programs missing playoffs around the state, every game is a blessing.
That’s how Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald is looking at it, and he wants his team to make the most of their opportunities.
The Bluejackets did just that Saturday, opening the Section 7AAA playoffs with a 77-33 quarterfinal victory over North Branch on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
After having its game with Eden Prairie called off last week when an Eagles’ player tested positive, that put Hibbing on the shelf for eight days.
McDonald wasn’t sure how his team would respond to the layoff, but the Bluejackets jumped out a 13-2 lead, putting his concern to rest.
“You never know, when you come out of a long layoff like we’ve had, what you’re going to get,” McDonald said. “The guys have been chomping at the bit to get back on the floor. These guys live for game day.
“Still, there are countless plays that have to be made, and we did a nice job on both ends of the floor, considering we had those eight days off and it’s playoff time. We’re happy that playoffs are here, and we hope we continue to get opportunities to play.”
Which means the Bluejackets are taking it one-day-at-at-a-time, but there were some things McDonald wanted to accomplish, especially defensively.
“In watching film, we needed to see things defensively that we haven’t seen for a while,” McDonald said. “In our Esko game, and you have to give them credit, but we gave up 66 points, which is quite a bit more than we usually give up.
“Coming into a game with a roster that can shoot, if you let them catch fire, we wanted to make sure that we limited what kind of damage they did from the perimeter and control the boards.”
Which is what Hibbing did against the Vikings, holding them to 17-first-half points
“Right from the get-go, we were able to do that, and get out on the break and run a little bit,” McDonald said. “We had the energy we like to have. The guys were loving being back on the court together.”
There was a slight lapse in the second half, but that was almost expected to happen.
“Our finish was more about consistency and doing the things we did early on rather than ramping it up at the end,” McDonald said. “It was more about continuing the to do the things we needed to do, and being focused on doing those things the right away — the defensive rebounding, the taking care of the ball. It was a collection of a lot of different things.”
McDonald said there were other contributions that weren’t box-score contributions, nonetheless.
“Like Mayson (Brown’s) charges,” McDonald said. “We did a good job with the rebounding part, too. We move on to game two against Cloquet. That’s all we know right now.”
Ayden McDonald led the way with 28 points. Tre Holmes had 20 and Parker Maki 12.
Trevor Johnson had 19 for North Branch.
McDonald also finished with 10 assists, recording his 900th career assist. Maki finished with 11 rebounds.
NB 17 16 — 33
HHS 48 29 — 77
North Branch: Carson Klein 1, Infinite Yang 4, Nate Halseth 3, Logan Murphy 2, Adam Richards 2, Trevor Johnson 19, Nathan Skiba 2.
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 4, Mayson Brown 5, Jack Grzybowski 2, Tre Holmes 20, Parker Maki 12, Amari Manning 5, Eli Erickson 1, Ayden McDonald 28.
Total Fouls: North Branch 18; Hibbing 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: North Branch 6-13; Hibbing 8-17; 3-pointers: Halseth, Johnson 2, Brown, Holmes 4, Maki, McDonald 5.
