HIBBING — For Nashwauk-Keewatin, it was a good learning experience.
For Hibbing, it was a good way to start after a week off.
The Spartans and Bluejackets hooked up Tuesday on Kevin McHale Court, and Hibbing came away with an 81-47 victory at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets had been off for a week due to COVID-19 issues picked up in their last game, so after a week of virtual practices and no games, McDonald wasn’t sure how they would respond against Nashwauk-Keewatin.
As it turned out, the first five minutes of the game were nip-and-tuck.
“Nashwauk has a solid team,” McDonald said. “Their size was an issue for us. I think we handled their guards decently well, but when you look at who caused damage, especially in the first half, their three big guys each had eight points.
“We were a step slow, but coming off a week-and-a-half of not playing, that’s normal. I was hoping that wasn’t going to be the case.”
Those three big men were Jack Lorenz, Jeff Lorenz and Keegan Warmuth. Their inside presence kept the game close, but then, Hibbing started to take off.
“Initially, we were right there,” Giorgi said. “We came to play. We were somewhat matching them bucket-for-bucket. We missed a couple inside, then we lost guys in transition, not getting back.
“Against a team that likes to run, sees the floor well and has athletes, you can’t do that. A team of their quality, you can’t give up easy baskets. YOu can’t give up uncontested layups. You can’t turn the ball over.”
Hibbing pulled away due to four reasons — a press, Hayden Verhel, Amari Manning and Jack Grzybowski — taking a 46-24 lead into halftime.
“We went for our press to change the momentum a little bit,” McDonald said. “Hayden, Jack and Amari came off the bench and sparked some energy. That’s what we were looking for.”
Hibbing hit the offensive boards, getting a number of putbacks to take that 22-point lead in the first half.
“They got a lot of offensive rebounds, especially in the first half,” Giorgi said. “They got some second opportunities that cost us. It was a learning experience. We’ll look back at the film, and we’ll see some areas were exposed today.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to grow from that. We’ll look back at this as a game that will help us down the stretch later in the year.”
Especially with transition defense.
“Transition defense is important,” Giorgi said. “When the best teams in our section are teams that like to run, like North Woods, you have to be able to transition defensively, but our guys battled. They played hard. We’ll take this and learn and grow from it.”
There was one other reason why the Bluejackets pulled away — Eli Erickson.
“Eli had an active game, his most active game that I’ve seen him play. The box score looks good for him from a points perspective, but all of that was about how active he was.”
Erickson finished with 19 points.
“He ran the floor well. He got good looks, and he rebounded well,” McDonald said. “That’s a reminder to everybody that if you keep moving and you stay after that ball, good things happen.
“It was good to see Eli have a night like that tonight because we’re going up against some of the biggest, strongest and athletic people we play against Friday (Duluth East).”
In the second half, the Bluejackets kept up that pressure and never let the Spartans make any kind of run against them.
Now, Hibbing gets set to play the Greyhounds Friday, and this was a good warmup game for the Bluejackets.
“We need to pick things up and anticipate better because the game isn’t going to slow down for us Friday,” McDonald said. “It was good to be back. You saw some fatigue from not playing for so long, and no practice for an entire week.
“You have to take a night like tonight and be happy with it because the end result was a solid thing. There's a lot of things we could look at and say we could do better.”
Other than Erickson, Ayden McDonald had 23 points, Verhel 11 and Parker Maki 10.
Jack Lorenz led the Spartans with 14. Warmuth had 11.
NK 23 23 — 47
HHS 46 35 — 81
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 5, Justice Rebrovich 2, Jeff Lorenz 6, Daylan White 2, Keegen Warmuth 11, Jack Lorenz 14, Brent Keranen 5.
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 11, Mayson Brown 6, Jack Grzybowski 2, Tre Holmes 5, Parker Maki 10, Amari Manning 5, Eli Erickson 19, Ayden McDonald 23.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 14; Hibbing 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-6; Hibbing 8-14; 3-pointers: Waldvogel, Jeff Lorenz 2, Brown, Holmes, McDonald.
Girls Basketball
Hermantown 64
Hibbing 31
HIBBING — Elly Schmitz scored 22 points and Liv Birkeland had 17 as the Hawks beat the Bluejackets at home Tuesday.
Haley Hawkinson led Hibbing with eight points, and Reese Aune added six.
HEHS 42 22 — 64
HHS 21 10 — 31
Hermantown: Elly Schmitz 22, Liv Birkeland 17, Avery Farrell 7, Emma Harstad 6, Ashley Hill 5, Lindsey Ploetz 2, Lauryn Biondi 2, Therese Gannucci, 2, Megan Menzel 1.
Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson 8, Reese Aune 6, Jacie Clusiau 4, Tiffany Davis 4, Fanci Williams 3, Nora Petrich 3, Emery Maki 2, Emma Kivela 1.
Total Fouls: Hermantown 18; Hibbing 20; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hermantown 13-21; Hibbing 9-17; 3-pointers: Schmitz 4, Birkeland 4, Hill, Hawkinson 2.
Girls Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 6
Moose Lake-Willow River 0
MOOSE LAKE — Courtney Anderson and Aune Boben both had two goals as the Bluejackets picked up their first win of the season over the Rebels Tuesday.
Anderson scored at the 12:23 mark of the first period on the power play, then she tallied at 14:10 to make it 2-0.
Megan Bussey scored at 1:41 of the second period, then in the third period, Boben netted tallies at 5:52 and 8:43. Julia Gherardi scored at 6:16.
Addison Hess had 17 saves to get the shutout.
Julie Jusczak had 30 stops for Moose Lake Area.
HC 2 1 3 — 6
MLA 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. HC, Courtney Anderson (Claire Rewertz), pp, 12:23; 2. HC, Anderson, (Annika Lundell, Megan Bussey). 14:10.
Second Period — 3. HC, Bussey (Abigail Sullivan), 1:41.
Third Period — 4. HC, Aune Boben, 5:52; 5. HC, Julia Gherardi (Boben, Rewertz), 6:16; 6. HC, Boben (Maddie Rewrtz, Gherardi), 8:43.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 4-9-4—17; Moose Lake Area, Julie Jusczak 12-13-5—30; Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 6-12; Moose Lake Area 4-8.
Boys Basketball
International Falls 70
Greenway 67
COLERAINE — Jeff Tomczak had 27 points to lead the Broncos to the Iron Range Conference victory over the Raiders at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Tuesday.
Cullen Rein added 25 points for International Falls.
Weston Smith had 21 for Greenway, all three pointers. Grant Hansen and JJ Hall both had 18 points.
IF 0 0 — 70
GHS 0 0 — 67
International Falls: Jeff Tomczak 27, Cullen Rein 25, Bryant Koenig 4, Riley Larson 4, Tucker Budris 4, Knute Boerger 2, Jesse Forsythe 2, Owen Wherley 2.
Greenway: Weston Smith 21, Grant Hansen 18, JJ Hall 18, Holdon Hron 8, Michael Butterfield 2.
Total Fouls: International Falls NA; Greenway NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: International Falls NA; Greenway NA; 3-pointers: Tomczak 2, Koenig, Smith 7, Hansen 3.
