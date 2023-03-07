HIBBING—It was a season of growing pains for the Hibbing High School boys basketball team.
How much the Bluejackets have grown up will be on display today when they travel to Duluth to take on Denfeld in a Section 7AAA quarterfinal contest, beginning at 7 p.m.
Hibbing coach Tom Aune has seen a lot of progression this season, but that will be put to the test by the Hunters.
“They had to grow up,” Aune said. “They needed to, and they did. We’ve been playing better, but we haven’t put a full game together either. We’ve seen some flashes of good stuff, but we need to do it for an entire ball game.”
Denfeld was in the same type of situation over the past couple of season, but Denfeld coach Phillip Homere has done a good job building the program.
“Phil has done a good job with these guys,” Aune said. “There’s two guys we have to key on—MarNaries Ferguson and Aiden Altona. We’ll have a little something for those guys. We’ll see if it works.
“If it doesn’t, it doesn’t, then we’ll go back to something else. It all depends on what we do against their pressure. They will be all over us with a full-man press, a full 1-2-2. If we can handle that, we should be OK.”
There’s been times this season when Hibbing has handled that pressure, but at other teams, the Bluejackets haven’t handled it well.
“Early on, it was a struggle, but it has gotten better,” Aune said. “It’s taking care of the basketball. If you can count to two, somebody is open somewhere. We have to find them and make that pass.
“That’s on the receiving end, too. It’s not just the guys bringing the ball up. Our big guys have to help. We’ve tweaked our press break a little bit, so we have a couple different ones. We’ll see what happens.”
As far as containing Ferguson, the Bluejackets can’t simulate his speed in practice, but they’ve seen enough quick guards all season. It shouldn’t be a shock at what he can accomplish.
“We’ve seen it all year,” Aune said. “We’ve played against Higher Ground, Two Rivers and Bemidji. The Bemidji point guard is probably the quickest we’ve seen all year. There’s quick guys in our league.”
Hibbing’s defense will have to stand up to this challenge.
“We have to try and keep these guys in front of us,” Aune said. “If you’re there, and they hit a shot, so be it. That goes back to the turnovers and direct layups for the other team. You can’t give up four or five direct layups in a row.
“That’s the thing you have to stop. With the defense, it’s all about all five guys hitting the boards. You have to rebound, then we’ll go from there.”
Offensively, the Bluejackets will need consistent scoring.
“One guy will do this, one guy will do that, it hasn’t been a team effort consistently,” Aune said. “It makes the game go easier when the ball goes in the hoop, but sometimes, that depends on who you’re playing, and the pressure they’re applying.
“We have to match that pressure and aggressiveness. That’s what we have to do today. We can’t sit back and let them come get us. We have to go at them.”
Other than taking care of the ball, the main key will be getting used to that playoff atmosphere.
“It’s going to be a good atmosphere,” Aune said. “They’ve been putting people in the stands. They’ve been winning. They’re better than the last few years. It shows.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.