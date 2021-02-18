HIBBING — It happened just under one year ago, but as far as the Hibbing High School boys basketball team is concerned, it’s still fresh in their minds.
The Bluejackets had an untimely demise to Hermantown in the Section 7AAA semifinals, ending any hopes of advancing to the state tournament, which ultimately never happened.
Hibbing was looking forward to the rematch, which took place Thursday on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
It may not have been a playoff match up, but the Bluejackets exacted some revenge with a 113-45 victory.
Tre Holmes led the way with 35 points, including nine 3-pointers. He had four of those in the first half, then he connected on four straight at the start of the second half.
Holmes, for one, hasn’t forgotten last year’s loss.
“Last year, during the first half, we wanted to start out strong, and toward the end, we didn’t finish,” Holmes said. “This year, we wanted to finish on both sides. We definitely wanted to play together and play composed.
“Last year, toward the end, we were all over the place. It was a revenge game for us, but at the end of the day, we have to stay composed.”
Parker Maki, who finished with 16 points, has had a hard time forgetting that loss.
“We’ve had that loss in our head all season,” Maki said. “We knew we had to make a statement and prove what we had. We just kept bringing it at them, and we never slacked to their level. We kept going at it.”
Hibbing kept going at it to a tune of 66 first-half points, which according to Hibbing coach Joel McDonald, might be a new team record.
Everything was falling for Hibbing.
“We valued our possession pretty good,” Holmes said. “Boarding-wise, I thought we did pretty good. It feels great. We’ve picked it up from last year. We need to keep it going. We have two big games next week, and hopefully, we can carry it on over there.
“We have three days off, so we have to keep it going.”
With that 46-point lead at the half, it didn’t take much to keep the Bluejackets engaged in the game.
“We kept going at it,” Maki said. “We never looked up at the scoreboard. We kept doing what we were doing. It’s always great when everything is going down. It gets everything flowing, especially on the defensive end.”
Mayson Brown had 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Eli Erickson also hit double figures with 12 points.
Ryan Zastrow had 12 points to pace the Hawks.
HEHS 20 25 — 45
HHS 66 47 — 113
Hermantown: Ryan Zastrow 12, Michael Law 4, Kadence Tinsley 2, Zack Olson 3, Keaton Christiansen 5, Broc Sundlund 3, Drew Schmitz 9, Blake Schmitz 7.
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 4, Mayson Brown 25, Jack Grzybowski 5, Tre Homes 35, Justin Yuretich 3, Parker Maki 16, Amari Manning 8, Eli Erickson 12, Ayden McDonald 5.
Total Fouls: Hermantown 10; Hibbing 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hermantown 9-10; Hibbing 9-10; 3-pointers: Zastrow, Christiansen, Sundlund, Drew Schmitz, Brown 5, Holmes 9, Yuretich, McDonald.
Boys Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 5
Duluth Marshall 2
DULUTH — Conner Willard scored two goals as the Bluejackets downed the Hilltoppers in the boys high school hockey contest Thursday.
Willard scored his goals at 12:01 of the first period, then at 12:23 of the second period.
Kasey Kemp scored at 16:27 of the first period. Keeghan Fink and Beau Frider scored at the 21-second mark and 9:25 mark of the third period, respectively.
Darik Olson and Phillippi Boldyrev scored for Duluth Marshall.
Brayden Boyer had 22 saves for the Bluejackets.
Sam Anderson stopped 15 shots for the Hilltoppers.
HC 2 1 2 — 5
DM 0 1 1 — 2
First Period — 1. HC, Conner Willard (Ethan Lund, Joe Allison, 12:01; 2. HC, Kasey Kemp (Willard, Allison), 16:27.
Second Period — 3. DM, Darik Olson (Vance Johnson, Carson Mehling), :32; 4. HC, Willard (Kemp), 12:23.
Third Period — 5. HC, Keeghan Fink (Beau Frider), :21; 6. HC, Beau Frider, 9:25; 7. DM, Phillippi Boldyrev (Brendan Friday, Joseph Stauber), 10:39.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 6-10-6—22; Duluth Marshall, Sam Anderson 4-6-5—15.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4; Duluth Marshall 2-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.