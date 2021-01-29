BIWABIK — It was a warm, sunny afternoon at Giants Ridge Friday as the Cook County-Silver Bay Vikings joined the Hibbing and Virginia Area alpine ski teams for a contracted version of the annual Hibbing Invitational.
The Viking boys, returning a large nucleus of a team that finished in third place at the Section 7 Meet last February, won the race but it was Hibbing senior Evan Vinopal who took the individual crown, besting second place Ray Dressley of Cook County by over two-and-a-half seconds.
According to Bluejacket head coach Brice Wall, Vinopal has been skiing flawlessly.
“Ah man, he’s great,” Walli said. “His skis never leave the snow. He’s always directing his body down the hill, chasing the fall line, keeping speed.
“He’s so consistent, you never see him fall in practice, you never see him miss a gate. He’s just steady fast.”
The second place Hibbing boy’s squad also featured another solid performance by sophomore Carter Bungarden who finished just a second off the podium in fifth place.
“Another steady race by Carter,” Walli said. “He’s just looked fabulous.”
Freshman Sam Gabardi was the third scorer for the Bluejackets, just edging out sophomore Austin Pierce for eighth. Gabardi, who won last week’s JV race made the most of being called up to the “A-team.”
“I said, alright, you’re done with JV, it’s time to ski varsity,” said Walli. “He really wanted it and there you go, third on the team and a top ten finish!”
Third place Virginia Area found themselves without their top skier, senior Jacob McCarthy, but according to VAAST assistant coach Eli Little, freshman Travis Bird brought energy to the best finish of his young career.
“Travis was tearing it up today,” Little said. “I can’t believe that one run he finished with a 41. “He was jazzed up all day. He was going around saying ‘Ski with your heart not with your head.’ His skiing spirit is flying through the roof these days.”
Senior Marco Pazelli was the next VAAST finisher with an 11th-place result followed by freshman Samuel Beukema and eighth-grader Caden Lundstrom in 14th and 15th, respectively.
“Marco did what Marco does,” Little said. “He’s so steady. So consistent. You could bet a million bucks on that kid. The rest of our results were a classic stack-up.
“It's textbook for how our team runs.”
In a very tightly-contested girls race, Hibbing pulled off a narrow victory beating Cook County-Silver Bay by just two points and only five over VAAST.
Bluejacket senior Maddy Clusiau finished second to Cook County’s Genevieve Silence by less than three-hundredths of a second.
“Maddy was a little off,” Walli said. “She had a couple good runs just a couple small hiccups on both hills, which was the difference between winning the race today and coming in second.
“The season is still young and she’s right where she needs to be.”
Freshman Hilda Knuckey was just over a second behind Clusiau finishing fourth.
“She almost tied Maddy on one run, just five-hundredths off,” said Walli. “That ninth grade girl is really coming into her own.”
A pair of eighth graders, Abby Helms and Sylvie Wetzel, rounded out the Bluejacket scoring, finishing eighth and 11th, respectively.
VAAST’s girls squad was forced to step up after top seed Mia Schuchard crashed on her first run.
Their core group of senior Emma Crum, junior Azalea Ray and sophomore Eva Roark came through finishing fifth, sixth and seventh, with eighth-grader Sophia Nemec wrapping up the scoring in ninth.
“It was kind of nice to see that we do have that strong group of girls who have really been pushing each other, which is so beneficial for a team,” said Little.
Little also explained how that group is learning to be happy with personal bests.
“These girls are finally, just today, for the first time realized ‘Okay, I had two good runs, I didn’t win the race, but I had two good runs that were for me,’” Little said. “They’re finally getting comfortable about where they’re stacking up and learning to take pride in the fact that they’re doing great.
“You don’t have to win the race to be doing great.”
As with most things this year, the next part of the season is in flux.
There is nothing else on the ski-racing calendar for the Iron Range teams until a tentative race at Lutsen on Presidents Day.
Talks have been in the works with Duluth teams, but nothing yet has been formalized.
As both coaching staffs noted, if nothing else, the teams, who both train at Giants Ridge could just race each other again.
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Cook County-Silver Bay, 73; Hibbing, 65; Virginia Area, 38
GIRLS: Hibbing, 59; Virginia Area, 57; Cook County-Silver Bay, 54
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Evan Vinopal, HIB, 1:13.00; (2) Ray Dressley, CCSB, 1:15.60; (3) Cy Oberholzer, CCSB, 1:17.51; (4) Ben Obinger, CCSB, 1:18.78; (5) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:18.85; (6) Elijah Blanck, CCSB, 1:19.03; (7) Finn Taylor, CCSB, 1:22.97; (8) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:24.37; (9) Austin Pierce, HIB, 1:25.11; (10) Travis Bird, VAAST, 1:25.47; (11) Marco Pazelli, VAAST, 1:26.59; (13) Jackson Johns, HIB, 1:31.04; (14) Samuel Beukema, VAAST, 1:31.27; (15) Caden Lundstrom, VAAST, 1:31.39; (17) Nathan Nemec, VAAST, 1:35.40; (18) Andrew Lees, HIB, 1:35.47; (19) Nick Nobens, HIB, 1:39.42; (20) Mathias Frericks, VAAST, 1:55.88; (21) Brayden Crotteau, VAAST, 1:58.93
GIRLS: (1) Genevieve Silence, CCSB, 1:24.14; (2) Maddy Clusiau, HIB, 1:24.41; (3) Sophia Blanck, CCSB, 1:25.55; (4) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:25.66; (5) Emma Crum, VAAST, 1:28.78; (6) Azalea Ray, VAAST, 1:30.78; (7) Eva Roark, VAAST, 1:30.84; (8) Abby Helms, HIB, 1:35.38; (9) Sophia Nemec, VAAST, 1:35.54; (10) Abby Crum, VAAST, 1:35.85; (11) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:36.14; (13) Iris Hendrickson, HIB, 1:43.10; (15) Mia Schuchard, VAAST, 1:50.44; (16) Hannah Weston, VAAST, 1:51.74; (17) Maija Rantala, VAAST, 1:59.63; (18) Chloe Price, HIB, 2:13.12; (19) Luci Bretto, HIB, 2:22.41
